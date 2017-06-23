The Sun News
Latest
23rd June 2017 - Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun
23rd June 2017 - Saraki unfazed by FG’s CCT judgement appeal
23rd June 2017 - NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo
23rd June 2017 - 5.6m children across Lake Chad prey to deadly water-borne diseases – UN
23rd June 2017 - Here lies Prof. VE Chikwendu, the fairest teacher
23rd June 2017 - Reps, NHIS differ on fate of HMOs
23rd June 2017 - Nigerians must talk, says NOA DG
23rd June 2017 - FG plans N2.5bn equity investments for SMEs
23rd June 2017 - TIME OUT
23rd June 2017 - Day woman flogged me until I ran out of bus –Sam Anyamele, actor
Home / National / Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun

Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun

— 23rd June 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun State, on Friday, said it has commenced a 7-day Special Patrol to control traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Ogun State Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele said this in statement on Friday in Ota.

Oladele said the special patrols commenced on June 22, to end on June 28, and the command had deployed 35 operational vehicles and towing trucks for the operation.

The Federal Government on Thursday declared June 26 and June 27 as public holidays, to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Oladele said that the special operation would focus on dangerous driving/overtaking, speed limit device, tyre violation and route violation.

He said the operation would also focus on overloading, wrongful overtaking, driver’s licence, use of cell phone while driving, seat belt and passengers’ manifest.

Oladele said that personnel, including regular special marshals, have been deployed to oversee traffic activities on the Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Benin-Ore and Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressways.

The sector commander also said that the command would embark on aggressive enlightenment campaigns in motor parks across the state.

He said ambulances would be stationed at Itori, Sagamu, Ogunmakin and Ijebu-Ode, to operate on a round-the-clock basis during the period.

‘“Motorists are advised to obey all traffic rules and regulations as any defaulter will be prosecuted, in line with the national road traffic regulations,’’ Oladele said.

He added that the following numbers could be reached in case of any road accident and traffic issues — National Emergency – 122, 08077690202 and 08150646550. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun

— 23rd June 2017

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun State, on Friday, said it has commenced a 7-day Special Patrol to control traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state. Ogun State Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele said this in statement on Friday in Ota. Oladele said the special patrols commenced on June 22, to end on…

Share

  • Saraki unfazed by FG’s CCT judgement appeal

    — 23rd June 2017

    Senate President Bukola Saraki says he remained unperturbed by the appeal filed by the Federal GOvernemtn against him over his acquittal by the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Abuja. In a statement issued by his media aide, Yusup Olaniyonu, Saraki said he believed he would prevail at the end of the say. The statement read, “Following…

    Share

  • NSCDC destroys 3 illegal refineries in Edo

    — 23rd June 2017

    The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Command on Friday destroyed three illegal refineries as part of efforts to check pipeline vandals. The refineries were located at Obaszagbon Village, in Uhumwode Local Government Area of the state. The operation was led by Mr Innocent Okodugha of the Anti-Vandal Unit of the NSCDC. Okodugha…

    Share

  • 5.6m children across Lake Chad prey to deadly water-borne diseases – UN

    — 23rd June 2017

    The United Nations warned, on Friday, that no fewer than 5.6 million children across the Lake Chad basin are prey to deadly water-borne diseases such as cholera and hepatitis E as the rainy season hits a region already reeling from Boko Haram’s insurgency. UNICEF in a statement, said the 5.6 million children in Cameroon, Chad,…

    Share

  • Reps, NHIS differ on fate of HMOs

    — 23rd June 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja The decision to retain health maintenance organisations (HMOs) as part of the country’s health insurance programme caused a major disagreement between the House of Representatives Committee on Health Services and the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Yusuf Usman. Usman, at the just concluded two-day investigative hearing…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share