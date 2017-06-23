Eid-el-Fitr: FRSC begins 7-day Special Patrols in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) in Ogun State, on Friday, said it has commenced a 7-day Special Patrol to control traffic during the Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

Ogun State Sector Commander, Mr. Clement Oladele said this in statement on Friday in Ota.

Oladele said the special patrols commenced on June 22, to end on June 28, and the command had deployed 35 operational vehicles and towing trucks for the operation.

The Federal Government on Thursday declared June 26 and June 27 as public holidays, to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

Oladele said that the special operation would focus on dangerous driving/overtaking, speed limit device, tyre violation and route violation.

He said the operation would also focus on overloading, wrongful overtaking, driver’s licence, use of cell phone while driving, seat belt and passengers’ manifest.

Oladele said that personnel, including regular special marshals, have been deployed to oversee traffic activities on the Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Benin-Ore and Abeokuta-Ota-Lagos Expressways.

The sector commander also said that the command would embark on aggressive enlightenment campaigns in motor parks across the state.

He said ambulances would be stationed at Itori, Sagamu, Ogunmakin and Ijebu-Ode, to operate on a round-the-clock basis during the period.

‘“Motorists are advised to obey all traffic rules and regulations as any defaulter will be prosecuted, in line with the national road traffic regulations,’’ Oladele said.

He added that the following numbers could be reached in case of any road accident and traffic issues — National Emergency – 122, 08077690202 and 08150646550. (NAN)