Eid al-Adha: Buhari, Saraki, Kalu, govs preach peace

As Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts across the globe to mark the Eid al-Adha, President Muhammadu Buhari and others have urged Nigerians to rise above personal, group, sectarian and other interests, and promote harmony and tolerance in dealing with one another at all times.

Buhari urged all Muslims to use the occasion for sober reflection and self-examination, and strive to be good ambassadors of their religion by upholding high moral values

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the president reminded Muslims that Eid al-Adha is a remembrance of the submission of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, his Creator, by which he taught the world the value of sacrifice in relating with one another, and when it comes to nation-building.

President Buhari who explained that religion is a major factor in influencing human behaviour towards good conduct and actions, however, regretted that selfishness, greed and corruption have overwhelmed human souls to the extent that people abandon their religious beliefs in pursuit of their greed.

Buhari stressed that fighting corruption is a task that must be done in order to protect the larger interests of the ordinary Nigerians who are the worst victims of diseases, poverty, malnutrition and other afflictions.

He said surrendering to corruption is not an option because it destroys society and progress of nations.

Saraki, Dogara preach love, tolerance

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, in his Eid el-Kabir message, signed by his media aide, enjoined Nigerians to increase their efforts in charitable endeavours, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation.

He urged Nigerians to further devote their prayers at the Eid praying grounds to the call on Allah to restore peace in all parts of the country, strengthen the unity and rebuild the economy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara Also enjoined Muslim faithful and other Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love and tolerance for the peace, unity and progress of the country.

He charged religious leaders to always preach and promote ethno-religious tolerance in the run-up tothe 2019 general elections.

“While rejoicing with our Muslim brothers on this auspiciousoccasionof Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, which symbolises sacrifice andobedience, Iwishto enjoin all people of goodwill to be steadfast in love for one another and demonstrate renewed commitment to the Nigerian project in order to make our society ideal for all and towards the fulfillment of the country’s great potentials.