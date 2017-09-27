The Sun News
Eha-Amufu royal fathers task college governing council on development

— 27th September 2017

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The traditional rulers in the seven autonomous communities in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have appealed to the new Governing Council of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, to assist in the development and growth of the institution.

The traditional rulers who made the appeal when the council members paid them a courtesy call at the palace of His Royal Highness, Igwe J. S. Odoh, the traditional ruler of Ihe-Enyi Agarama Autonomous Community after their inaugural meeting in the college promised to work harmoniously with the members of the council.

The spokesman of the royal fathers, HRH, Igwe Sam Ogbodo, said that FCE Eha-Amufu needed adequate government attention, saying that improvement in the provision of facilities would help the institution to attain a height that could make it to be among the best colleges of education in the country.

“We the traditional rulers from Eha-Amufu town are pleased to welcome you to our community and FCEE. We wish to use this opportunity to plead to you to take the college as your baby and do anything you can to raise it to a higher standard.

“A lot of things are still lacking in the college. We will be grateful to you, so also the college community if you can assist us. Eha-Amufu is peaceful and we welcome government projects and individuals. We have been co-operating with the college Governing Council members.

“So, we are ready and prepared to co-operate with you at all times”, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the Provost of the institution, Prof. Benjamin N. Mbah, said that the previous council members paid similar homage to the royal fathers, adding that it was a mark of respect to the leaders of the college host communities.

He urged the royal fathers to co-operate with the members, saying that they were in the college to carry out Federal Government assignment.

Chairman of the council, Dr Lawan Buka Alhaji, said that the members deemed it necessary to pay the courtesy call because they were the native authorities where the institution they are assigned to look after is located.

“We cannot come for our inaugural meeting and leave without giving honour to whom honour is due,” he said.

He assured the royal fathers that the council would work for the development of the college.

The council chairman was accompanied in the visit with Dr Vincent Agu, Dr Busuyi Mekusi, and Rt. Hon. Simon Dogara, who are members of the council. Dr L.O. Kareem, representative of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Pius Ekireghwo, representative of the Executive Secretary of NCEE, the College Registrar, Mrs Celine Ngozi Nnebedum and management team of the college.

