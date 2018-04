Some voters were so disillusioned with the Egyptian presidential elections that they spoiled their ballot papers by voting for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Salah is a talismanic figure in his homeland after firing them to the 2018 World Cup, but he was obviously not among the candidates for Egypt’s top job.

State media reported that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had secured over 97% – but the election has been branded ‘farcical’ after five challengers were blocked from joining the ballot.

And according to a report in The Economist, more than one million voters spoiled their ballots – with some scrawling through both candidates and writing Salah’s name instead.