Home / World News / Egyptian leader denies plan to elongate self in power

Egyptian leader denies plan to elongate self in power

— 7th November 2017

President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt said, on Tuesday, that he would remain in power for no longer than another four-year term in accordance with the Egyptian constitution.

“We will not interfere with (the constitution) … I am with preserving two four-year terms,” Al-Sisi said in an interview with CNBC TV channel.

According to the Egyptian president, the next presidential vote will be held in Egypt in March or April 2018.

At the same time, Al-Sisi has not indicated whether he plans to run in the presidential election.

In May 2014, Al-Sisi, then the Egyptian deputy prime minister and defence minister, was elected president of Egypt, following the overthrow of former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood by the Egyptian army.

The Egyptian constitution enables Morsi to stand for re-election. (NAN)

Share

