Egypt plans bid to host 2030 World Cup
— 11th July 2018
Egypt is planning to bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the country’s Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy said on Tuesday during a speech outlining the ministry’s strategy for sports development in the country for future decades.
“Egypt is planning on hosting global major sporting competitions, including the 2030 World Cup and the 2032 Olympics Games,” the minister said.
The two early bids to host the Centennial World Cup have already been proposed by England and jointly by Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, who hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930.
At this summer’s tournament in Russia, Egypt were playing at only their third World Cup, after also qualifying for the finals in 1934 and 1990. They failed to advance to the knockout stage after losing all of their games, despite having one of world’s most praised strikers Mohamed Salah in their squad
