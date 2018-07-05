The Sun News
5th July 2018 - Egypt court sentences ex-president Morsi’s adviser, 13 others to life in prison
5th July 2018 - Community drags BEDC to court for non-supply of electricity
5th July 2018 - Cattle ranches: You’re inviting war in Nasarawa, Alago youths tell Al-Makura
5th July 2018 - NYSC : Nigerians react to the fatal shooting of Linda Nkechi Igwetu
5th July 2018 - American star delivers bitter attack after crashing out of Wimbledon
5th July 2018 - Dele Alli insists he is fully fit for England’s quarter-final clash with Sweden
5th July 2018 - Eric Dier should not start if Dele Alli is ruled out of Sweden vs England
5th July 2018 - Plateau killings: NASFAT sues for peace
5th July 2018 - 2019: Group plans 1m-man march for Buhari in S’ West
5th July 2018 - Oil rises even as Trump demands OPEC cut prices
Egypt court sentences ex-president Morsi's adviser, 13 others to life in prison

Egypt court sentences ex-president Morsi’s adviser, 13 others to life in prison

— 5th July 2018

NAN

A Cairo Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced an adviser to ousted Egyptian president Mohammad Morsi and 14 others to life in prison for plotting attacks on security forces and vital sites.

Abdallah Shehata, an economic adviser to Morsi, and the other defendants were convicted of plotting attacks on security forces and vital sites, including power stations, in order to spread chaos in Egypt after the army’s 2013 overthrow of Morsi following street protests against his rule, state media reported.

Eight of the defendants were tried in absentia, state-run newspaper al-Ahram reported.

The rulings were issued by the Court, which also sentenced seven additional people to jail terms ranging from 10 to 15 years in the same case, according to the report.

All the accused were also convicted of belonging to Morsi’s now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The verdicts can be appealed.

Thousands of the Islamist group’s members and followers have been rounded up and tried in different cases since the overthrow of Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected but divisive president.(

