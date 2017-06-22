The Sun News
Eguma sad despite Confederations Cup win

Eguma sad despite Confederations Cup win

22nd June 2017

Rivers United manager, Stanley Eguma was pretty upset despite his side’s 2-1 victory over Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in Tuesday’s Group A CAF Confederation Cup clash in Port Harcourt.
Eguma’s charges got off to a flyer in the contest decided at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt courtesy of a Bernard Ovoke strike after 54 seconds.
Obomate Frederick scored United’s second goal in the 15th minute but KCCA, second best for most parts of the first half, were offered a route back into the game with a Geofrey Serunkuma strike seconds before the interval.
There was to be no further scoring in the second half, leaving Eguma livid at what he believed was a huge opportunity spurned.
“I am very angry that we did not score more goals because we could have scored four or five in the first half alone,” Eguma told supersport.com.
“The goal they scored was against the run of play and the defence was sleeping on that occasion.
“This is a very tough group that could well be decided by goal difference because the four teams have won every game they have played at home.
“When you have the opportunity to improve your goal difference like we did (on Tuesday), you just have to take it,” Eguma said.
The experienced trainer said his side will now set their sights on going unbeaten in their remaining two group games against Tunisian side Club Africain and Moroccan outfit FUS Rabat.
“Our next two games will perhaps (represent) our two toughest games so far.
“We cannot afford to lose (either) of those two games but we must win at home against Club Africain and at the very worst, get a draw in Morocco against FUS.
“It will not be easy but we want to qualify for the quarterfinals and we have to do this to achieve it,” he said. Rivers United will next face Club Africain on match day five of the competition at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on July 2.

