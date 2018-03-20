The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge
20th March 2018 - Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 
20th March 2018 - Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others
20th March 2018 - Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - IGP withdraws police guards from VIPs, politicians, others
20th March 2018 - IPOB asks FG to produce Nnamdi Kanu  
19th March 2018 - Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks on the meeting between President Buhari and the National Assembly leadership
19th March 2018 - Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha speaks after the meeting with President Buhari and the National Assembly
19th March 2018 - 120 births, 15 deaths in Benue IDP camps
19th March 2018 - Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose
Home / Business / Cover / Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge

Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge

— 20th March 2018

Omodele Adigun

The deafening silence emanating from Buenos Aires, Argentina’s meeting of Egmont’s Working Groups (WGs) and Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (HoFIUs) last week has heightened the apprehension of Nigerians, especially credit card holders, over the fate of the country.

Following the suspension of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) last July over governance issues, it was widely reported recently the Egmont Group was considering an outright expulsion of Nigeria due to its failure to sort out the issues within six months as demanded by the group.

The expulsion was said to be part of the agenda of Egmont’s WGs and HoFIUs’ meeting between March 12 and 15 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. But since the end of the meeting last Thursday, Nigerians have been waiting with bated breath for the outcome of the group’s deliberations.  The consequence of the expulsion, if eventually handed down, is that Nigerians may no longer be able to carry out international transactions as the country would be blacklisted in international finance services. This could affect the use of credit and debit cards of both MasterCard and  Visa by Nigerians. It could also affect the international rating of Nigerian financial institutions by restricting their access to some big-ticket international transactions. Nigeria will also no longer be able to benefit from financial intelligence shared by the rest of the 154-member countries, including the US and the UK. Also to be affected is the country’s ability to recover stolen funds abroad.

The grouse against the country arose from the interference by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the affairs of NFIU.

“The Heads of FIUs made a decision, by consensus, to suspend the membership status of the NFIU, Nigeria, following repeated failures on the part of the FIU to address concerns regarding the protection of confidential information, specifically related to the status of STR details and information derived from international exchanges, as well as concerns on the legal basis and clarity of NFIU’s independence from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The measure will remain in force until immediate corrective actions are implemented,” according to the joint statement by Mr. Sergio Espinosa, Chair of the Egmont Group of Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs)/Deputy Superintendent of FIU, and Ms. Deborah Ng, Head of GIF, the Financial Intelligence Office, Macao, Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR) at the 24th Plenary of the Egmont Group of FIUs in Macao, SAR, from July 2 – 7, 2017.

Actually, the group, comprising 155 countries, mandates its members to establish an FIU that serves as a national centre for the receipt and analysis of: suspicious transaction reports; and other information relevant to money laundering, associated predicate offences and financing of terrorism, and for the dissemination of the results of that analysis.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Egmont Group’s mum keeps Nigeria on edge

— 20th March 2018

Omodele Adigun The deafening silence emanating from Buenos Aires, Argentina’s meeting of Egmont’s Working Groups (WGs) and Heads of Financial Intelligence Units (HoFIUs) last week has heightened the apprehension of Nigerians, especially credit card holders, over the fate of the country. Following the suspension of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) last July over governance…

  • Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

    — 20th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Barely 48 hours after his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Willie Obiano has sworn in four principal officers, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze. Others sworn in at the brief ceremony, which  held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Awka, were his former secretary to the…

  • Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others

    — 20th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Less than five days after  fulani herdsmen allegedly killed 50 people  in Kogi State, another  10,  including a traditional ruler,  Onu Okemu  of Agbenema, Musa Edigbo, and his wife, were killed yesterday afternoon. Witnesses in the community, a former majority leader of Kogi State House of Assembly, Adamu Mohammed as well the…

  • Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate

    — 20th March 2018

    • Assembly to review Land Use Charge Moshood Adebayo; Chinelo Obogo Lagos State Government has advised residents of Olusosun Dumpsite to temporarily relocate to other areas, to avoid health hazard occasioned by smoke emanating from the dumpsite. Daily Sun observed, yesterday, that thick smoke continued to envelope surrounding communities including Oregun, Ojota, Ketu, Alausa and…

  • IGP withdraws police guards from VIPs, politicians, others

    — 20th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Against the backdrop of security challenges confronting the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of  personnel attached to politicians,  multinational companies, business entrepreneurs and corporate individuals. The IGP said the Police Force Headquarters will send a memo to  President Muhammadu Buhari  for approval.  The memo, according to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share