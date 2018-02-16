The Sun News
Eghosa lights up music scene with Young Girl

— 16th February 2018

In December 2017, fast rising act, Eghosa Agho, released the audio and video of his hit single entitled, Young Girl. Produced and directed by Bigtown International, the song is currently enjoying massive airplay and getting rave reviews.

Speaking, Eghosa said: “I am glad to inform my fans and lovers of good music that my latest single, Young Girl has been on massive rotation both online and on television, and the response has been overwhelming!”

Sometime ago, Agho, CEO and founder of Wanblood Entertainment, rebranded. He is now professionally known as Eghosa. In 2003, he released a 10-tracker entitled, One Nation. Another mix tape was released in 2009 featuring two promotional singles. Eghosa has collaborated with notable names like Righteousman, Ruffman of the Streetmonk fame, Europe-based Trigger Ballet, Carol Cee, Cyrus de Virus, Smooth Prync and Dapiano among others. He has also worked with great producers like Chris Okoro, Philtown, Dapiano, Mickey Blaq and Righteousman.

