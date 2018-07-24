Efut: Calabar kingdom without king

Even government’s olive branch could not salvage the situation. Recall that former Governor Liyel Imoke-led administration attempted to find lasting solution to the succession tussle. But all entreaties to both factions to sheathe their swords fell on deaf ears. Imoke then directed the then special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs, John Eyikwaji, to summon a meeting in a letter dated September 18, 2012 giving approval for the filling of vacant stool of Muri Munene of Efut. The panel was headed by Dr. Ambrose Akpanika and Messrs Effiom Kofon, Nelson Coco Bassey and Michael Egim as members and Secretary respectively. However, the decision did not go down well with both parties. While Muri Mbukpa and his supporters who alleged that government had no powers to intervene either through writing or whatever means in the selection process of the Munen of Efut, Prof Itam Hogan-led group insisted that he was duly selected and should be recognized as such. Since the parties failed to reach a truce, they headed for court for settlement. And at the Calabar High Court, the Muri Effiong Mbukpa faction lost their application for determination whether government has the right to perform judicial function with respect to selection of Muri Munene. Following the dismissal of the said application, the appellants (Muri Mbukpa) invoked the appellate jurisdiction of the Appeal Court in an appeal filed on September 25, 2013. The Appeal with suit No CA/C/323/2013 was between the Appellants including Effiong Mubkpa, H.H Ndabu (Chairman Efut Combined Assembly) Obo and Ndabu Godwin (Secretary Efut Combined Assembly) and the Respondents including Prof Itam Hogan Itam, Cross River Government, AG and Commissioner for Justice and Calabar South Local government. After both counsel to the Appellants have exhausted their arguments, the Court presided over by Justice Joseph Olubunmi Oyewole, ruled that the letter giving approval on the subject matter was a mere informative correspondence and a purely an administrative matter within the purview of the executive arm of government.

The trial Judge added that “it is not a judicial instrumentality by way of certiorari being sought for by applicants is totally inappropriate,” insisting that the government was in order to call for a new selection process based on recommendation of both parties including Muri Mbukpa participated and never controverted by appellants. On the issue of whether a judge can sit on appeal against the judgment of coordinate court, Justice Oyewole stated that from findings, it did not amount to an exercise in review of the judgment involved. Ruling on the applicability of the Traditional Rulers Law of Cross River State 2004 sections 20-22, the trial Judge further said: “This argument is totally unacceptable and resolved against the appellants (Muri Mbukpa and others). He, therefore, ruled that “this appeal lacks merit and I accordingly dismiss it. Parties shall bear their respective costs.” In his own ruling, Justice Onyekachi Aja Otisi said: “I am in complete agreement with Justice Oyewole’s reasoning and conclusion in dismissing this appeal as unmeritorious. I adapt this reasoning as mine and abide by the orders in the lead judgment.” In unanimous judgment, Justice Paul Obi Elechi said adopted same and held that there was no merit in the appeal and dismissed it.