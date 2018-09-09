Effects of toxic relationships on HEALTH

Toxic relationships consume your energy: A toxic relationship is often a marathon of your effort geared toward making sure the other person is happy. Your mind is always on hyper alter scanning their moods and needs while seeking to anticipate anything that could upset or disappoint them. The time you spend together is “all about them,” with little to no room for you to share your thoughts or feelings, let alone ask for their support. Toxic relationships leave us woozy and weak-kneed like exiting a roller coaster ride; sure footing is gone and our energy is consumed in navigating uncertainty.

Negativity: Toxic relationships are negative. Something is always wrong with you, the situation, their friends or family, the economy, the weather, and you feel pressure to make it better, even when the situation is beyond your control. Your mindset and mood are impacted by their negativity and unhappiness like being slimed like a Nickelodeon Game Show contestant, with none of the fun. Bad template for your other relationships: We learn by example and experience. Toxic relationships, while unhealthy, can become so familiar that you seek similar ones with others. Additionally, you may not be able to recognize when a healthy relationship comes along. Toxic relationships foster skepticism and disbelief when someone treats you well. The turn to substances: In trying to find relief from the effects of toxicity, one may resort to substances like alcohol and other drugs might make one feel a little better. But that can only offer temporary panacea. They're not constructive or permanent solutions to the problem and over-usage will begin to harm your health. • To be continued