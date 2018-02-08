Effective Botanicals for fighting vaginal thrush

Vaginal thrush, also known as candidiasis, is a very common yeast infection. It is said that three out of four women will have it at some point of their lifetime. The fungus, called Candida albicans, causes 80 per cent to 90 per cent of vaginal yeast infections. It may also attack the skin, the mucous membranes of the mouth, the folds of the fingers and infrequently internal organ such as the kidneys or liver.

Normally, the candida fungus exists in these organs and even in the stools and sputum and causes no symptoms until something triggers it into activity. It then gains upper hand and infection occurs.

Candidiasis often appears along with problems of malnutrition, imbalance of the endocrine, or blood disorders. It occurs more often when one becomes ill or come under a lot of stress. Also, the chance of a vaginal yeast infection is increased if you take antibiotics, as antibiotics may interfere with the state of the friendly bacteria in the vagina.

Be careful the way you use contraceptive pills containing estrogen as this also increases the risk of developing thrush. Using contraceptive diaphragms and coils can also possibly increase the chances. It often flares up in women who are pregnant, and also in those with poorly controlled diabetes, weakened immune system or a history of allergies.

Other factors, which may contribute to the possibility of one developing vaginal thrush include: wearing tight-fitting clothing, the use of sanitary towels, tampons or vaginal douching and poor female hygiene. Soaps are also well known for causing an outbreak of thrush. So washing your vagina with soap or sitting in a bathtub full of it is believed to be a recipe for thrush. Damp or wet underwear can also increase the chance of vaginal thrush as well as some bad sexual habits (women practicing oral sex).

Consequent upon the above facts is a change in the natural balance of the vagina, which is believed to result in thrush and its accompanying symptoms as follows:

A thick white or creamy vaginal discharge (may be cottage-cheese like in appearance, with or without odor); itchiness and redness in and around the vagina; discomfort and/or pain during sexual intercourse; burning on urination.

Natural treatment for thrush involves the use of anti-fungal herbs (internal and external applications to destroy the fungus), fruits and vegetables, supplements (to boost the immunity) and making some life style and dietary changes as follows:

Herbs: Herbal tea made from one or more of the following listed herbs:

Cinnamon, ginger, thyme, turmeric, nettle, corn silk, yarrow; dandelion (ewe yarin- Yoruba); horsetail (misin misin goro-Yoruba); Gongronema latifolium (utazi in Igbo); Momordica charantia (ejirin in Yoruba), Basil (nchuanwu-Igbo, effirin-Yoruba); and Moringa oleifera. Quarter liter of boiled water is poured over one heaped teaspoon of any herb of your choice, infused for about 20 minutes, not sweetened. Take a cup of the infusion 3 X daily for five days.

Please note that recurrent thrush infections (those that have been confirmed by a physician) may require a longer course of treatment before they go away.

Fruits and vegetables: Cranberry, grapefruit, cucumber, lemon, melon, pineapple core, beetroot, cabbage, carrot, lettuce, garlic, onions, parsley, pumpkin, spinach, and bitter gourd. One or more of the above listed fruits/vegetables should be juiced – half glass of the juice may be mixed with an equal quantity of water and taken 2 – 3 x a day.

Nutritional health supplements: Almond, spirulina, algae powder, pure cocoa, coconut milk, flax seed oil, green tea, olive oil, sesame oil, sesame seeds and non dairy (tiger nut milk).

Sitz bath – pain and itching can be relieved by immersing the pelvis for 20-30 minutes in hot water in which a handful of salt has been added. Do this for 5 days, by which time most discomforts should have subsided.

Life style changes: In many cases vaginal thrush can be prevented just by proper hygiene and following these simple practices:

Change under wears daily and wash them thoroughly in hot water (to destroy the fungus) and if possible use hot iron after drying. Avoid wearing tight fitting clothing like jeans, underwear made from synthetic fibers and panty liners (as these create a moist, warm environment which may encourage the growth of Candida).

Instead wear cotton or silk underwear, which allows excess moisture to evaporate. In order to maintain natural balance in the vagina, avoid douching and taking baths with soaps, bath salts etc. Be aware that using toilet papers during menstruation may increase your chances of getting vaginal thrush.

Dietary changes – it is believed that eliminating high sugar foods and/or foods containing yeast) help in the prevention of thrush. Consuming yoghurt or other products containing the ‹good› bacteria (lactobacilli) may also help to prevent thrush. Many women have attested to this fact.

Get instant relief with my very simple but effective remedies for vaginal thrush:

• Coconut water- half glass of tender coconut water should be taken two times a day (first thing in the morning and repeated before bed time).

• Spinach- a quantity of 100 ml of fresh spinach juice should be mixed with tender coconut water in the ratio of 1:1 and then taken 2-3 times a day to flush out the fungus. This combination acts as a very effective and safe diuretic due to the combined actions of both nitrates and potassium.

• Water melon (medium sized), parsley (a bunch or two) and 3 cloves of garlic made fresh at home with a juicer will make a refreshing drink while easing you of most discomforts associated with vaginal thrush. Enjoy!