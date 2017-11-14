The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - Efe Ambrose backs Eagles to soar over Argentina
14th November 2017 - Kwara Golf Open: Oyinlola hails Sterling Bank, Kwara govt
14th November 2017 - PDP moves to avert fresh crisis
14th November 2017 - Stay away from South East, IPOB tells Buhari
14th November 2017 - No going back on poll –FG
14th November 2017 - We’re determined to turn around education –Buhari
14th November 2017 - N84bn war damages compensation: We’ve authentic list of victims –Okocha
14th November 2017 - Poly lecturers’ strike cripples exams, lectures
14th November 2017 - Military probes soldiers’ killing in Chibok
14th November 2017 - SGF, Mustafa, visits Ekwueme in London hospital
Home / Sports / Efe Ambrose backs Eagles to soar over Argentina

Efe Ambrose backs Eagles to soar over Argentina

— 14th November 2017

Hibernian FC defender, Efe Ambrose has backed the Super Eagles to upset their Argentine opponent in today’s friendly in Russia.

Ambrose, who had played against the former World Cup champions on several occasions believed defeating the Argentines may be the needed topic for Nigeria ahead of the World Cup.

“I played against Argentina at the Olympics, in friendlies in Abuja and Bangladesh and the World Cup. They have always been a torn in the flesh for Nigeria but I believe we can shock them this time round.

“We shouldn’t be humiliated by their array of stars but be calm and play to the coach’s instructions.

“For me, the Argentines are beatable because records are meant to be broken. So we must prove that we have qualified for the World Cup and ready to take on the world,” he boasted.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premier League clash against St. Johnstone FC, the former Celtic star said they are battle-ready for the tie.

“We have so much respect for St. Johnstone FC but we are going to ensure we win the game to keep pressure on Celtic and Aberdeen on the log as our target is qualifying for the Champions League next season.”

Hibernian are currently on third spot with 25 points from 13 games and the Nigerian has featured in all league matches this season.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP moves to avert fresh crisis

— 14th November 2017

Woos APC members, chairmanship aspirants to sign undertaking From Chidi Nnadi (Enugu) and Ismail Omipidan (Lagos) One and half years ahead of the 2019 general election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not leaving any stone unturned in its determination to dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the…

  • Stay away from South East, IPOB tells Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba, with agency report The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from the South East. The president will  be in Ebonyi, today, on a tour of three South East states.  The group specifically gave the warning ahead of the  president’s scheduled visit to Ebonyi, today,…

  • No going back on poll –FG

    — 14th November 2017

    … We’re ready, say police From Magnus Eze, Abuja and Chukwudi Nweje The Federal Government has urged voters to disregard threats by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and turn out to exercise their franchise at Saturday’s governorship polls. Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, said this in the…

  • We’re determined to turn around education –Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

    • Backs El-Rufai on plans to sack 21,780 teachers From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Sola, Kaduna President Muhammadu Buhari said the Federal Government was determined to turn things around in the education section. He also expressed support for Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his plans  to sack 21,780 teachers, who recently failed competency…

  • N84bn war damages compensation: We’ve authentic list of victims –Okocha

    — 14th November 2017

    Following Federal Government approval for payment of civil war victims, stakeholders have compiled an authentic Anioma list detailing victims of the genocide, artillery, mortar and air bombardments in Asaba and environs. The list will be submitted to the federal government this week. Human rights and author of Blood on the Niger, Ogbueshi Okocha, said: “After…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share