The Sun News
Latest
24th December 2017 - EFCC vs David Mark: Group advises FG against forcing corruption charges on any individual
24th December 2017 - Why I dumped Kashamu’s group – Ogun PDP chieftain
24th December 2017 - Tambuwal admonishes Christians at Christmas
24th December 2017 - Christmas: Ortom assures of commitment to state
24th December 2017 - Declare state of emergency on fuel scarcity, Dankwambo urges FG
24th December 2017 - White House denies “Huts”, “AIDS” comments about Nigerians, Haitians
24th December 2017 - Bloody weekend as 11 die in fatal crash in Kano
24th December 2017 - NAF intensifies air operations in North-East, neutralises scores of insurgents
24th December 2017 - Ogun govt. enjoins civil servants to embrace agribusiness
24th December 2017 - NDLEA arrests 175 in Benue
Home / National / EFCC vs David Mark: Group advises FG against forcing corruption charges on any individual

EFCC vs David Mark: Group advises FG against forcing corruption charges on any individual

— 24th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as The Posterity Initiative for Fairness and Justice (TPIFJ) has advised the federal government against forcing corruption charges on any individual because of his or her political ambition.
Speaking against the backdrop of the recent arrest of former Senate President, Senator David Mark by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the group while describing the development as a case of witch-hunt and vendetta called for the application of caution in the matter.
In a statement signed by its President, Abba Adaudu and made available to Daily Sun, the group noted that David Mark and a few others were singled out for persecution after a very successful convention of their party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
“It is pertinent to note that after a very successful convention of the main opposition political party, prominent opposition figures have been systematically singled out for persecution on flimsy issues that clearly holds no water.
“As a group, we call for the application of caution in this matter that appears to be witch-hunting or vendetta. Caution must therefore be exercised to avoid fatal repetition of the past mistakes such that our country is not thrown into a new era of crises. As it is often said, any nation that fails to learn from history is bound to relive it’s painful costs.”
The group, while wondering why the purchase of a property occupied by an office holder in 2011 through an approval by the former President which was ratified by the Federal Executive Council is now being scratched only to find fault with the buyer who is a great leader of this country.
“Senator David Mark is one of Nigeria’s finest leaders and must be treated with absolute decorum. EFCC as an anti-graft agency should be seen to be objective and non partisan in its quest to fight corruption by genuinely addressing the numerous petitions against corrupt Nigerians rather than framing charges the former Senate President who, like other legislators in the 6th and 7th Assemblies, purchased the houses they occupied in Apo Quarters, Abuja.”

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC vs David Mark: Group advises FG against forcing corruption charges on any individual

— 24th December 2017

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group known as The Posterity Initiative for Fairness and Justice (TPIFJ) has advised the federal government against forcing corruption charges on any individual because of his or her political ambition. Speaking against the backdrop of the recent arrest of former Senate President, Senator David Mark by the Economic and Financial…

  • Why I dumped Kashamu’s group – Ogun PDP chieftain

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Former Ogun East Senatorial Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kola Ogunjobi, has disclosed why he dumped Senator Buruji Kashamu’s group of Ogun PDP for Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu’s faction of the party. According to Ogunjobi, the outcome of the December 9 national convention of the party which was not…

  • Tambuwal admonishes Christians at Christmas

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has admonished all Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and shun vices that could jeopardize efforts of government to provide conducive atmosphere for the citizens to realize their life objectives. In a Christmas message issued, on Sunday, by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, Governor…

  • Christmas: Ortom assures of commitment to state

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed his administration’s commitment to the overall development of the state. “As a government, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the overall development of the state. Our determination is anchored on…

  • Declare state of emergency on fuel scarcity, Dankwambo urges FG

    — 24th December 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has appealed to the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the lingering fuel scarcity across the country. Dankwambo made the appeal in a statement posted on his Facebook timeline monitored in Gombe on Sunday. The governor noted that the prevailing fuel…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share