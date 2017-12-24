EFCC vs David Mark: Group advises FG against forcing corruption charges on any individual

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A group known as The Posterity Initiative for Fairness and Justice (TPIFJ) has advised the federal government against forcing corruption charges on any individual because of his or her political ambition.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent arrest of former Senate President, Senator David Mark by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the group while describing the development as a case of witch-hunt and vendetta called for the application of caution in the matter.

In a statement signed by its President, Abba Adaudu and made available to Daily Sun, the group noted that David Mark and a few others were singled out for persecution after a very successful convention of their party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is pertinent to note that after a very successful convention of the main opposition political party, prominent opposition figures have been systematically singled out for persecution on flimsy issues that clearly holds no water.

“As a group, we call for the application of caution in this matter that appears to be witch-hunting or vendetta. Caution must therefore be exercised to avoid fatal repetition of the past mistakes such that our country is not thrown into a new era of crises. As it is often said, any nation that fails to learn from history is bound to relive it’s painful costs.”

The group, while wondering why the purchase of a property occupied by an office holder in 2011 through an approval by the former President which was ratified by the Federal Executive Council is now being scratched only to find fault with the buyer who is a great leader of this country.

“Senator David Mark is one of Nigeria’s finest leaders and must be treated with absolute decorum. EFCC as an anti-graft agency should be seen to be objective and non partisan in its quest to fight corruption by genuinely addressing the numerous petitions against corrupt Nigerians rather than framing charges the former Senate President who, like other legislators in the 6th and 7th Assemblies, purchased the houses they occupied in Apo Quarters, Abuja.”