EFCC seals Shema’s 3 houses in Katsina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed off three houses in Katsina, belonging to immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

Daily Sun visited the houses at Barhim Quarters, GRA and Makera Estate in the state capital and saw the inscription ‘EFCC, UNDER INVESTIGATION’ on the walls of the houses.

The development followed ongoing investigation ofthe former governor by the commission on charges of inflation of contracts and embezzlement of funds belonging to the state, to the tune of over N70 billion.

Reacting to the development, Shema’s media aide, Oluwabusola Olawale urged agencies involved in the investigations to respect his principal’s right to fair hearing.

Meanwhile, EFCC officials had, earlier in the year, interrogated former local government chairmen and top government officials who served during Shema’s second term in office.

Shema’s administration is also being investigated by a Juducial Panel of Inquiry set up by his predecessor, Governor Aminu Bello Masari in March.