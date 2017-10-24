EFCC seals Maina’s houses, coys in Kaduna

The Sun News
From: Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has sealed six houses and two companies allegedly belonging to the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina in Kaduna.

The sealed propery included a 2- storey shopping plaza located at number No. 2C Ibrahim Taiwo Road, a storey duplex at Katuru Road as well as four houses in Kawo new extension area, all in the state capital.

The EFCC also said two companies, allegedly belonging to Maina, were sealed as at Monday.

At the time of filing this report, the Kaduna Zonal Spokesman of EFCC, Kamiludeen Ibrahim, said more of such property were likely to be sealed as soon as they were identified.

Maina was dismissed in 2013 by the Federal Civil Service Commission, following a recommendation by the Office of the Head of Service.

He was accused of massive pension fraud scheme amounting to more than N100billion.

Recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered for the immediate firing of the former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

This was revealed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday.

In a memo to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the President equally demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior.

“The report is to be submitted to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, before the end of work today, Monday, October 23, 2017,” part of the statement read.

 

