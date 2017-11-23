The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso
23rd November 2017 - N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.
23rd November 2017 - EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized
23rd November 2017 - AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina
23rd November 2017 - Myanmar, Bangladesh sign Rohingya return deal
23rd November 2017 - Federation to popularise cycling in Nigeria
23rd November 2017 - Kuwait’s Emir leaves hospital after successful medical tests
23rd November 2017 - Why I joined APC – Ojukwu
23rd November 2017 - Student’s suicide sparks violence in Indian varsity
23rd November 2017 - Prayer warriors storm Abuja in Dec. for Buhari
Home / Cover / National / EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

— 23rd November 2017

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail.

An EFCC source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Anyim was released on administrative bail after he surrendered his passport.

Some of the conditions attached to his freedom include reporting to the commission every two weeks and also return some of the money traced to him. The agency ordered him to return N520m he allegedly collected from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, or face prosecution.

Post Views: 36
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

3 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd November 2017 at 9:28 am
    Reply

    The fulani enemy with their illiterate thug magu etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria must pay the price to the full for the molestation etc. against interim president Republic Of Biafra- Anyim Pius Anyim, as far as Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. God Is With Us!!!

    • benosky 23rd November 2017 at 9:41 am
      Reply

      Are you still in Nigeria, the beloved country you called zoo? Money at all cost is want most of you do not all of you. So people like you will not see anything wrong in the #520m he collected. Can you imagine what this money can do to the our roads in the east?

  2. eb 23rd November 2017 at 9:31 am
    Reply

    This is good news and good job to EFFC but please let EFFC also arrest the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachair for grass cutting contract fraud. We are waiting to see.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso

— 23rd November 2017

A factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, says he remains the authentic leader of the party in the South-West zone. Olafeso said, on Wednesday, in Akure, that his group was re-affirmed as the PDP leaders in the zone during the last convention of the party in Abuja. Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe,…

  • N’ Delta leaders reaffirm support for Buhari’s govt.

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri Prominent leaders in the South South geo-political zone under the auspices of ‘Niger Delta stakeholders’ have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, especially as it concerns the ongoing war on corruption and efforts being made to bring back the economy into shape.  The body reaffirmed its support…

  • EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

    — 23rd November 2017

    Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).  Anyim who was arrested over alleged contract fraud and false assets declaration was released on administrative bail. An EFCC source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Anyim was released…

  • AfDB to invest $12b in power sector in Africa in 4 years – Adesina

    — 23rd November 2017

    President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, says the bank would invest 12 billion dollars in the power sector in Africa in four years with the goal of leveraging on the aviation sector. He said this while speaking, in Abuja. Adesina said the aviation sector was very important to the continent but that it could…

  • Federation to popularise cycling in Nigeria

    — 23rd November 2017

    The President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), Giandomenico Massari, has said that the Federation was committed to popularise the sports Nigeria’s  six Geo-political zones. Massari gave the assurance at the flag off of cycling event at on-going Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) Games in Abuja. According to Massari, cycling can ensure a leading position for…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share