EFCC releases ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, passport seized

I remain S’ West PDP chair, says Olafeso— 23rd November 2017
A factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Eddy Olafeso, says he remains the authentic leader of the party in the South-West zone. Olafeso said, on Wednesday, in Akure, that his group was re-affirmed as the PDP leaders in the zone during the last convention of the party in Abuja. Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe,…
The fulani enemy with their illiterate thug magu etc. hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria must pay the price to the full for the molestation etc. against interim president Republic Of Biafra- Anyim Pius Anyim, as far as Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is concerned. God Is With Us!!!
Are you still in Nigeria, the beloved country you called zoo? Money at all cost is want most of you do not all of you. So people like you will not see anything wrong in the #520m he collected. Can you imagine what this money can do to the our roads in the east?
This is good news and good job to EFFC but please let EFFC also arrest the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachair for grass cutting contract fraud. We are waiting to see.