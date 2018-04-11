The Sun News
EFCC recovers N28bn from tax defaulters
EFCC

EFCC recovers N28bn from tax defaulters

— 11th April 2018

James Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has lauded the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its role particularly in the recovery of N28 billion from various tax defaulters across the country.

Executive Chairman of FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, gave the commendation yesterday at the office of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

He had led a delegation of FIRS officials comprising the Joint Tax Team and top management members of the agency on a visit to EFCC, Abuja, a statement from the commission said.

“Through the intervention of EFCC, the agency has been experiencing high level of tax compliance and it’s yielding positive results,” the FIRS boss was quoted in the statement.

According to him, “when tax defaulters are reported and invited to your office (EFCC), we see results, we don’t know how you do it, but we are seeing results and people are complying.”

Fowler stated that FIRS alone cannot curtail the activities of tax evaders without the collaboration of other national and international agencies such as the EFCC.

The FIRS emphasised the need to strengthen the existing collaboration and synergy between the two agencies and assured that his organisation would explore every other means backed by law to ensure that taxes are paid and not diverted.

According to him, if taxes are paid, funds would be available for government to provide the infrastructure needed for the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry.

Magu responded by assuring his guests that “the commission is ever ready to partner any agency, organisation or individual in fighting corruption for the purpose of moving the nation forward.”

He then called on all Nigerians to join the fight against corruption right from home, offices and in whatever way they could in order to ensure a better future for the incoming generation.

