The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec for alleged N10b SURE-P fraud
5th October 2017 - FG replies Diezani: Face your charges in UK
5th October 2017 - Senate probes IGP over promotion, others
5th October 2017 - Harvest of criminals in Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Ogun
5th October 2017 - Gunmen abduct ace musician, Osayomore, shoot wife
5th October 2017 - IPOB should be grateful to Orji Kalu – Yerima
5th October 2017 - Dickson reshuffles cabinet
5th October 2017 - Nothing’ll stop Wike in 2019 –PDP
5th October 2017 - FG plans revival of marketing boards
5th October 2017 - INEC registers 59,564 new voters in Niger
Home / National / EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec for alleged N10b SURE-P fraud

EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec for alleged N10b SURE-P fraud

— 5th October 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arrested a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Clement Illoh Onubuogo, for alleged N10 billion Subsidy Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P) fraud. The agency’s operatives picked him up at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He was alleged to have shunned an invitation to clear the air over an alleged diversion of N606million SURE-P fund under his watch. EFCC said Onubuogo converted the funds from the N10billion released by the Federal Government during his supervision of the SURE-P.

Onubogo was in court for his trial in a separate charge filed against him by the commission. He was earlier arraigned for alleged not declaring some of his hidden cash assets. EFCC said he failed to declare N97, 300,613.44, $139,575.50 and £10,121.52 found in three of his bank accounts.

Onubuogo pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned before Justice Babs Kuewumi. When the case was called yesterday, no EFCC counsel was present. Onubuogo’s lawyers, A. Dada and T. S. Awhana, said the defendant was very ill and asked for an adjournment to enable him get treatment.

The defendant also appeared restless while in the dock. He laid his head by the side of the dock in apparent discomfort. The judge noted that he adjourned several cases so that more time could be spent on the trial.

He agreed to adjourn the case as no prosecution was present and in view of the defendant’s health condition. As the case was being adjourned, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, walked in.

The defence counsel, who were already on their way out, also returned to the courtroom to complain to the judge that Onubuogo had just been arrested. Dada faulted EFCC for arresting his client, who he said was already on bail, and denied that his client shunned invitation.

But, Oyedepo said no law stops anyone undergoing trial from being re-arrested for another criminal matter. “The money belongs to all of us and we should all support efforts towards recovering it,” Oyedepo said.

The judge said having already adjourned the case, there was nothing he could do about the permanent secretary being re-arrested in court.

Onubuogo had on September 8, 2017, objected to EFCC’s application seeking the final forfeiture of N664, 475,246.6 and $137,680.11 allegedly recovered from him. The court had earlier ordered the interim forfeiture of the money following an August 15, 2017, motion ex-parte application by the EFCC.

Justice Abdulazeez Anka, who ordered the interim forfeiture, also authorised the EFCC to seize a property described as “Clement Illoh’s Mansion” at Ikom Quarters, Issala-Azegba in Delta State and a hotel on 19, Madue Nwafor Street, off Achala Ibuzo Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Awhana, while acknowledging the receipt of the motion for final forfeiture, said he had already filed a counter-affidavit against it. The lawyer added that he filed a notice of preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction to make the interim order.

The court had directed the EFCC to notify the permanent secretary, in whose possession the properties were found, to appear before the court and show cause within 14 days why the properties should not be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

The judge also directed the publication of the interim orders in any national newspaper for any interested person to appear before the judge to show cause within 14 days why the order should not be made permanent.

Justice Kuewumi adjourned until November 30, 2017, for trial. A date is yet to be fixed for the forfeiture hearing.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC re-arrests Perm Sec for alleged N10b SURE-P fraud

— 5th October 2017

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-arrested a Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Clement Illoh Onubuogo, for alleged N10 billion Subsidy Reinvestment Programme (SURE-P) fraud. The agency’s operatives picked him up at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos. He was alleged to have shunned…

  • FG replies Diezani: Face your charges in UK

    — 5th October 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Federal Government has responded to the request by former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Allison-Madueke, that she be invited to joined in a charge before a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, involving Mr. Dele Belgore, SAN. The Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Allison-Madueke should…

  • Senate probes IGP over promotion, others

    — 5th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja The ongoing bad blood and media war between the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris and Senator Isah Hamman Misau is far from being over, as fresh plans are underway to probe the police boss over alleged misappropriation of funds, illegal promotion and posting of senior officers, as well as…

  • Harvest of criminals in Abuja, Kaduna, Benue, Ogun

    — 5th October 2017

    …As police parade 145 suspects From Molly Kilete, Abuja; Sola Ojo, Kaduna; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Scores of suspected criminals were paraded yesterday at various police commands in the country. Eleven suspected kidnappers, who had been terrorizing motorists and other road users along the Birni Gwari/ Funtua/Abuja/Kaduna highways have been arrested by…

  • Gunmen abduct ace musician, Osayomore, shoot wife

    — 5th October 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Benin popular musician and social critic, Ambassador Joseph Osayomore, has been reportedly abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers. His wife whose name could not be ascertained was said to have been shot in the head. Sources said Osayomore was abducted at about 10pm at Orovie village off Upper Ekehuan Road…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share