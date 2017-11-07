EFCC quizzes ex-Taraba Ag. Gov. over alleged N450m election bribe

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has quizzed a former acting Governor of Taraba State, Sani Abubakar Dalladi, in respect of the N450 million allegedly collected by him through senators Joel Dallami Ikenya and Hon. Mark Bako Useni during the 2015 Presidential Election.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the EFCC zonal office, in Gombe, on Tuesday.

The amount in question was part of the N23 billion allegedly doled out by former

Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison Madueke, to influence the

out come of the 2015 presidential election.

In the statement, Dalladi was said to have told interrogators that he chaired the 8-man committee that disbursed the money for Taraba State.

He reportedly further stated that he and the other members of the committee shared N36 million among themselves, while the

balance of N414 million was distributed to other stakeholders across the 16 local

government areas of the state and a Development Area Council.

The EFCC disclosed further that Dalladi was arrested and detained, in Abuja, last week, and later released on bail to reliable sureties, but asked to report to EFCC Gombe Zonal for

further investigation.