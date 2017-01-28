EFCC probes Governor after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is repotedly probing a governor from the south-south region of $10 million.

The sum, it was gathered, was allegedly diverted from Federal Government bailout fund. The money has allegedly been stolen by the governor’s mistress.

The governor was said to have commissioned his mistress to help him launder the said sum only for the latter to refuse to remit it in the slush accounts the governor provided.

The money has allegedly been traced to a bank in United States.

According to an investigation by The Nation, the governor who is allegedly from an oil rich state hid the money with his mistress to avoid getting caught by security agencies.

The cash was allegedly either wired or hauled in tranches in order to beat the nation’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

One of the sources involved in the probe reportedly said: “A governor from an oil-producing state is in soup and under probe by some security agencies.

“The governor seems to have been duped by his mistress who stays in Texas in the United States.

“The governor is worried after discovering that his girlfriend has defrauded him of $10 million.

“What started as a love affair and promises of good faith has turned sour.

“Yet the governor would not want his wife or the people of the state, who will be disappointed, to know about this ugly transaction.”

The source, said to be a security chief added, “Investigation so far indicated that the governor allegedly diverted part of the bailout funds meant for his state to the mistress.

“All relevant security agencies are already tracking how the cash was wired to the mistress as well as the whereabouts of the funds.

“Very soon, the details of the transaction will be revealed to Nigerians.

“This is why the government has decided to monitor how bailout funds and London-Paris loan refunds were spent.”

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had said 16 states were yet to disburse about N57, 663, 185, 735 of the bailout funds approved for them by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The agency also indicted some of the states for diverting the bailout funds which were meant for workers’ salaries.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians to stay away from virtual currencies.

According to the anti-graft agency, virtual currencies are not legal tenders in Nigeria.

The commission also advised against Crypto Currencies and any associated dealings within the country.