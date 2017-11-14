The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - EFCC, NGF reject autonomy for NFIU
14th November 2017 - Super Eagles wallop Argentina in Russia friendly
14th November 2017 - STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos
14th November 2017 -
14th November 2017 - Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari
14th November 2017 - I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman
14th November 2017 - Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari
14th November 2017 - Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”
14th November 2017 - PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs
14th November 2017 -   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness
Home / Business / Cover / EFCC, NGF reject autonomy for NFIU

EFCC, NGF reject autonomy for NFIU

— 14th November 2017

 By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have kicked against the National Assembly granting autonomy to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

Even as EFCC and the NGF urged that NFIU be retained as a unit of the anti-graft agency, the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC), civil society groups and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) kicked against retaining NFIU within the EFCC.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing organised by the House of Representatives committee on Financial Crimes on an act to amend the EFCC (establishment ACT 2017), Secretary of EFCC, Emmanuel Aremo, stated that, giving NFIU autonomy outside EFCC will endanger it.

“NFIU needs a protective shield from politicians; if you leave it to survive alone it will be endangered and exposed to danger.

“In the entire universe only three tiny countries have autonomous FIUs and what Edmont Group wants is for it to have autonomy within the EFCC”, he added.

Aremo called for the act establishing the anti-graft agency to be amended to give it the powers to retain five percent of recoveries from proceeds of crime by corrupt public officials.

According to him, the suggested percentage is much lower to the percentage of proceed of crimes being retained by anti-graft agencies of other neighbouring African nations on similar.

Speaking on the side of the EFCC, the Director General of NGF, Ashishana Okauro noted that, “as a foundation member of EFCC I know what the Edmont Group wants and it is autonomy within the EFCC.

“It’s baffling that ten years after we were registered by Edmont Group we’ve been suspended and we stand to lose more if we are finally expelled from the group.

“From Nigeria we may not be able to make scholarship payments and card monies may not be honored if we are finally expelled”, he stated.

But representative of the NLRC, Prof. Jummai Audi said “NFIU should be independent and an autonomous body separate from EFCC.

The NLRC also rejected the proposal for the retention of five percent of recovered confiscated asset monies from suspects and convicts as the EFCC ought to have a comprehensive budget proposal to prevent it from using any confiscated asset or money or resources for its operations.

“The Nigerian Law Reform applauds the initiative but recommends the establishment of NFIU as an independent and autonomous body separate from EFCC rather than as a unit domiciled in EFCC as proposed in the bills”, she said.

She told the committee that Nigeria was suspended from the Egmont Group for lack of autonomy in the real sense of the NFIU and this position has not been addressed by the bill.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC, NGF reject autonomy for NFIU

— 14th November 2017

 By Kemi Yesufu, Abuja   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have kicked against the National Assembly granting autonomy to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU). Even as EFCC and the NGF urged that NFIU be retained as a unit of the anti-graft agency, the Nigerian Law Reform…

  • Super Eagles wallop Argentina in Russia friendly

    — 14th November 2017

    Super Eagles fight back from two goals down to beat Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly at Krasnodar in Russia, with Alex Iwobi grabbing a brace. Details later … Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!…

  • STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos

    — 14th November 2017

      From Gyang Bere, Jos The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau State has paraded two suspected child traffickers who bought a four day-old baby in Bauchi State. Commander of the STF sector 1, Colonel Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who paraded the suspects Tuesday at the STF headquarters, said the suspects who…

  • — 14th November 2017

      Again, court freezes firm’s account linked to Patience Jonathan By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos Tuesday, ordered that N350 million, belonging to AM-PM Global Network Limited, in the Stanbic-IBTC be temporarily frozen. The court made the order while granting an ex-parte application filed and argued before her by…

  • Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday appealed to the people of South East region not to buy into the idea of Biafra Republic promoted by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The president described the agitation for the realization of the sovereign State of Biafra as “a senseless…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share