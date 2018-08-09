Following public outcries against the freezing of accounts of Benue and Akwa Ibom states governments by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency has unfrozen the accounts of the Benue State Government.

This was disclosed, on Thursday, by spokesman to Governor Samuel Ortom of the state.

Recall that Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari, had condemned the spate of freezing of accounts of state government as lately witnessed in Benue and Akwa Ibom states.

Details later…