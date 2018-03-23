The Sun News
Latest
23rd March 2018 - EFCC lacks power to declare anyone wanted –Judge
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC
23rd March 2018 - Wike swears in 4 commissioners
23rd March 2018 - IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20
23rd March 2018 - Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel
23rd March 2018 - Dapchi: We’re proud of our daughter, parents of girl held by Boko Haram
23rd March 2018 - I may write another letter, says Obasanjo
23rd March 2018 - Obasanjo loses father-in- law, Abebe, at 99
23rd March 2018 - Buhari’s ERGP can’t lift Nigerians out of poverty –Gates
23rd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
Home / National / EFCC lacks power to declare anyone wanted –Judge

EFCC lacks power to declare anyone wanted –Judge

— 23rd March 2018

Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacks the powers to declare anyone wanted without first obtaining a court order for that purpose or charging the suspect with an offence.

Justice Musa also said that although the EFCC could declare people who failed to honour its invitation wanted, it could only do so if it obtains a court order for that purpose.

He made made this pronouncement in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Chief Executive Officer of AITEO Group, Benedict Peters.

Peters had, in the suit marked, FCT/HC/CV/23/2017, accused EFCC of declaring him wanted on its website without following due process.

The EFCC and the Attorney-General of the Federation were the respondents to the suit.

Peters, through his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), contended that his declaration as wanted by the EFCC to declare him wanted without a pending charge against him or a valid court order to that effect was a violation of his fundamental rights. The EFCC had said Peters was being investigated in relation to his alleged involvement the $115m allegedly used by agents of the past administration to bribe officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission during the 2015 election. The anti-graft agency said it declared Peters wanted after obtaining an arrest warrant from the Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, following his refusal to hononur invitations.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC lacks power to declare anyone wanted –Judge

— 23rd March 2018

Justice Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lacks the powers to declare anyone wanted without first obtaining a court order for that purpose or charging the suspect with an offence. Justice Musa also said that although the EFCC could declare…

  • Dapchi: Northern christians schools threaten to withdraw from WAEC

    — 23rd March 2018

    • Atiku hails release of schoolgirls Gyang Bere, Jos Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Northern Nigeria, Reverend Yakubu Pam, has alleged that inability of  Boko Haram to release Miss Liya Nathan Sharibu, a Christian Dapchi schoolgirl, alongisde her school mates, over her refusal to denounce her faith, is an attempt to wipe…

  • Wike swears in 4 commissioners

    — 23rd March 2018

    • ‘Neighbourhood corps has come to stay’ Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday, administered oath of office on four new commissioners to further strengthen the machinery of government. Also, Wike administered oath of office on Boma Dappa, as the caretaker committee chairman of Degema Local Government Area.  Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the…

  • IGP: Withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs, others now April 20

    — 23rd March 2018

    The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has halted, temporarily, the withdrawal of policemen attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and political office holders, to enable the Force carry out assessment of its current personnel deployment. The IGP stated that the withdrawal would now take effect from April 20, 2018. Idris, in a statement…

  • Asset recovery: Reps probe Buhari’s panel

    — 23rd March 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives has resolved to set up an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the activities and legality of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP) on  the Recovery of Public Property. This was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Kingsley Chinda, at yesterday’s plenary. Chinda, in his lead debate, said…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share