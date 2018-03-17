EFCC grills Borno water boss over N691m project

The Sun News
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled the General Manager of Borno State Rural Water Supply Agency (RUWASA) over allegation of diversion of N691 million water project fund for IDPs housing estate.

Sources at the EFCC Maiduguri office hinted the GM, one Mohammed Kachalla was invited for questioning by the agency on Friday following intelligence report and whistle blowing that he diverted N667 and N24 million bore-hole and water reticulation project fund at Dangote Foundation estate Maiduguri awarded to Borno State government by UNICEF.

“He was invited to the office for alleged abuse of office, conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public fund and he is still undergoing interrogation,” a source told The Sun on Friday evening.

He was said to have received the amount for the execution of the contracts but diverted same for personal use

Kachalla allegedly used the materials in the store of RUWASA acquired by the Borno State Government through the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs meant for the construction of boreholes in the 27 Local Government of Borno for contracts paid for by UNICEF rather than buying new materials.

It was further alleged that most of the contracts were executed by companies belonging to the GM and some of the directors in the agency.

EFCC Communication Officer, Jemilu Sani declined to confirm or comment on the matter even as a detective in the commission said the GM was being investigated for the said allegation. “It is true, investigation is on going,” the detective said on condition of anonymity.

