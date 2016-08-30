EFCC goes hard on lawyers frustrating corruption cases

(By Lukman Olabiyi – LAGOS)

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu has said that the Commission will no longer tolerate lawyers that frustrate the fight against corruption in any form.

Magu said that those lawyers who are specialists in filing frivolous applications in court to derail justice should be prepared for a tougher ride.

Speaking at a special lecture organised by the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADL) in Lagos with the theme ‘The role of Nigerian lawyers in the fight against corruption’, Magu lamented the negative role of some lawyers, whom he termed as ‘rogue elements’, in frustrating the fight against corruption.

He however praised legal practitioners who have been assisting the agency in its duties.

“Your direct confrontation of the corruption monster through the instrumentality of the law is an inspiration to those of us in the enforcement of the law. However, in the course of confronting the monster, we constantly run up against a gang of rogue elements who are not only frustrating the work that we are doing but also give a terrible name to the Bar and Bench.

“Under my watch, EFCC will come to the aid of short-changed Nigerians and where there is impunity, EFCC will intervene. We are working hard and want to enjoin all of you to work together with us. We have partnerships with lawyers whose credibility can be vouched for, but we will not stay idle and watch Nigerians being short changed.”