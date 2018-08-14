EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu— 14th August 2018
– Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan
The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.
READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo
Besides, he said the agency has secured a total of 150 convictions as at June 2018, which he noted, proved that the agency has been working assiduously to nip corruption in the bud in the country.
He disclosed this at a stakeholders’ interactive session held at the premises of Ibadan zonal office of EFCC at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Monday.
The event, is aimed at devising means on how to strengthen its partnership and collaborative efforts in the fight against corruption.
The meeting was attended by the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by its chairman in Oyo State, Mr. Waheed Olojede; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), led by its state chairman, Pastor Benjamin Akanmu; founder of Shafaudeen in Islam Worldwide, Prof Sabitu Olagoke; as well as National Orientation Agency (NOA) and Corrupt Practices Eradication Organisation of Nigeria (COPEON).
READ ALSO: Hold political office holders accountable –NLC
According to Magu, “the EFCC will not, and does not engage in witch-hunt. Our activities are in line with international best practices. In all that we do, we are indeed guided first by the fear of God and patriotism to our fatherland and the rule of law.
“I will continue to discharge my duties solely by the fear of Almighty God, the overriding interest of our fatherland, Nigeria and the rule of law.”
Magu, who was received by the Zonal Head, Ibadan EFCC Office, Mr. Abdul Rasheed Bawa, noted that “it is pertinent for all of us to see ourselves as stakeholders in this fight. We must collectively strive to achieve the Nigeria of our dream, one which our children, indeed, even generations unborn will be proud of.
“For us at the EFCC, we are driven by courage, integrity and professionalism and our commitment to the common ask of improving the lot of our people at the grassroots as we promote working partnership with all of you.
“Like we all know, corruption is the number one problem that has militated against the development of Nigeria, especially the very poor at the grassroots. The havoc that corrupt practices have wreaked on the Nigerian economy is, no doubt, endless.
“This is why fighting it to a standstill is not only a must, but the only lifesaver for our country, so as to save the next generation. I want to restate for the records that, there is no better time to prop up the anti-corruption campaign than now.
“There are various ways of fighting corruption, which are to sensitise, create awareness, and all that. But I am telling you, the looting must stop. We should not glorify the corrupt. We should not appreciate the corrupt. The ill must stop in the interest of our future generation. We have to find a way to protect their future.”
READ ALSO: Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari
The EFCC boss who said the agency did not have any sacred cow, stated that the stakeholders’ interactive session was organised in recognition of important roles the stakeholders have played in assisting the commission to achieve its goal of ridding Nigeria of all forms of corruption.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
EFCC secured over 150 convictions in 7 months – Magu13th August 2018
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief13th August 2018
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS13th August 2018
Latest
EFCC doesn’t witch-hunt – Magu— 14th August 2018
– Says anti-graft agency has secured 150 convictions Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has dismissed the speculations that the anti-graft agency is being used to witch-hunt the perceived enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. READ ALSO: Sack Magu now, Wike tells Osinbajo Besides, he…
-
SANs, others raise Saraki’s hope on 2/3 majority— 14th August 2018
• Say Senate President, Deputy can only be removed by 73 majority ‘Yes’ votes Ismail Omipidan, Godwin Tsa (Abuja); Chukwudi Nweje (Lagos) Lawyers, including senior advocates, yesterday, weighed in on the raging controversy over the exact number of senators required to remove Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu. Some lawyers including top…
-
DSS dismisses alleged video of recoveries at Daura’s residence— 14th August 2018
“In another video also in circulation, some persons believed to be personnel of a security outfit were seen forcing open safes stocked with money…” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has dismissed the video clips in circulation on the recovery of cash and several items at the Katsina and Abuja homes of…
-
NAF fighter jet bombs insurgents’ stronghold, kills scores in Zamfara— 14th August 2018
A fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship were dispatched to attack the location within the forest. Upon arrival over the objective, several bandits were seen on motorcycles. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its personnel on internal security operations in Zamfara State have killed scores of bandits terrorising the people of the state….
-
Gas: NNPC, Seplat to deliver 3.4bn scf per day— 14th August 2018
The Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, Mr. Austin Avuru, described the ANOH gas processing plant as a landmark project… Uche Usim, Abuja Plans are afoot to bridge gas supply gap in the country as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Seplat Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) have sealed pacts to deliver about 3.4 billion standard…
-
Entertainment
Nigerian singer Emma Nyra welcomes set of twins— 13th August 2018
NAN Ace Nigerian singer and actress Emma Chukwugoziem known as Emma Nyra welcomed a set of twins after being in labour for 36 hours. The singer shared the news on her Instagram handle @emmanyra. “On Aug. 11 early hours of 2 a.m, after 36 hours of labour, I gave birth to two beautiful children Alexandria and…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Refrain from political blackmail, Abia youths warn group— 13th August 2018
A youth organisation with its headquarters in Aba, Greater Abia Youth Forum (GAYF), has cautioned the duo of Chijioke Ndukwe and Uchenna Okezie, Coordinator and Publicity Secretary respectively of “Odinma Abia”, a self-proclaimed socio-political body, over derogatory comments about former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu….
-
Features
Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John— 12th August 2018
Akin-John said: “ A lot of pastors are too close to government, such that they can’t speak the truth anymore. When you are too close… the government will corrupt you” Enyeribe Ejiogu Outspoken pastor and founder of Church Growth International Ministries, Dr. Bola Akin-John, has urged new age Nigerian Christian leaders to rediscover the real purpose…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway— 13th August 2018
How would anyone ever imagine how people survive daily on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos – a road on which people should be dying from stress? • Traumatised by gridlock, bad roads, bus drivers, passengers create fun on busy highway Cosmas Omegoh Last March, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s fifth happiest country. The nation was also…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Politics and the looming danger— 13th August 2018
There are countless examples of government inactions propelling this looming failure but the most radical that comes to mind is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust at the heart of a representative democracy Jerome-Mario Utomi Demystifying the time-honored saying that; ‘the powerful never lose opportunities – they remain available…
Columnists
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply