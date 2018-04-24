The Sun News
efcc witnesses KALU

EFCC detains Sen. Nwaoboshi

— 24th April 2018

Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North, was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 17, after some interrogation.

A statement from the media aide to the senator, Hon. Andy Onyemeziem, said: “We hereby bring to the notice of the general public that, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Senator (Barr.) Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi, senator representing Delta North, was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after series of interrogation over some pending issues, part of which is already before the court. While, formal charges have been filed against him by the commission, however, attention is drawn to the ill-treatment meted against his person.”

“As a law abiding citizen, who believes fervently in the rule of law, the senator urges his teeming supporters and well wishers to remain calm and steadfast to the laws of the land as this is the handwork of detractors, who are bent on tainting the senator’s image and throwing cogs in the wheels of his good works for the Anioma people, the Niger Delta and Nigeria in general.”

