The Sun News
Latest
12th October 2017 - EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials
12th October 2017 - Ambode seeks lawmakers’ support for reforms in transport, other sectors
12th October 2017 - el-Rufai presents N216b 2018 budget estimate to Assembly
12th October 2017 - Saraki leads NASS delegation to 137th IPU meeting in Russia
12th October 2017 - Genetically-modified crops not harmful to Nigerians – ARCN
12th October 2017 - Four suicide bombers kill selves in Borno
12th October 2017 - West African migrants dying in far greater numbers in the Sahara
12th October 2017 - S’ African President, Zuma due in Imo Friday
12th October 2017 - Ailing minister may return Sunday – aide
12th October 2017 - Jigawa gov. suspends College Provost, Director over brawl
Home / National / EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials

EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials

— 12th October 2017

As Fayose promises to bring sanity to EFCC if elected President

The just-released Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi , on Thursday, revealed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had succeeded in only detaining them for 14 days for no just cause, saying that they could not be charged to court by the anti-graft agency as the petition written against them lacked substance.
They said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) practically begged them to leave detention when the agency knew that they committed no offence to have warranted arrest, saying “we yielded after much pleadings from top EFCC staff”.
The duo said the petition written by one the workers, whose
name was not mentioned, claiming that the state mismanaged the Paris Club and bailouts allocated to it by the federal government lacked substantive evidence that could be used to prosecute them .
The officials insisted that the petition was written basically to tarnish the
government of Chief Ayodele Fayose, for no just cause.
Speaking at a reception organized for them by Fayose, Ojo said : “I want to thank our governor and Ekiti people, particularly workers for their prayers. The EFCC found it difficult to prosecute us because they lacked evidence.
“Fayose by his conduct boxed EFCC to a corner, because you needed not
fear when you committed no crime. By our arrests, it was clear that
EFCC has become an instrument of oppression.
“Some states took more than the bailout taken by Ekiti but nothing was
done, what is their interest in Ekiti?
“They asked us to sign so that we can leave the detention but we
refused. They started begging us before we left”, he said.The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon Kola Oluwawole and the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Com Ade Adesanmi , alleged that the EFCC was still planning to arrest more officials, saying the state will resist such attempt with the last drop of their blood.
Oluwawole described EFCC as a meddlesome interloper, saying Sections126 and 127 of the 1999 constitution empowered the assembly to perform oversight functions on state finances and not the statutory duty of the agency.
Fayose, who described EFCC as a ‘senseless’ organization, promised to
buy new cars for the two officials in appreciation of their loyalty
to the state.
“EFCC is senseless body, because if they are not senseless , it should
have known that the man who wrote the petition had been sacked because he didn’t deserve to be called a civil servant. The arrest was
orchestrated by Ekiti indigenes in collaboration with the EFCC.
“I will never go and beg EFCC, it will rather beg me. I won’t
negotiate anything because I am not afraid of them. There was a
subsisting court order that barred them from arresting any official of this
state, but they breached the law.
“By the grace of God, I will restructure the EFCC when I become the president of this nation. I will reorganise EFCC and make it looks
responsible. They detained me in 2008, but I won them in court ,
because the most high God was on my side.
“They said the NNPC Group Managing Director awarded $25b contracts illegally, the EFCC did nothing. Even the presidency has been the one defending him now. What is their interest in Ekiti? Whose interest is EFCC protecting?”, Fayose asked.
Fayose accused President Muhammadu Buhari of punishing the citizens of this state illegally, saying : “he has not tarred one kilometer of
road since he came into office.
“This was the way the DSS arrested Hon Afolabi Akanni . They even
stopped the state allocation at a time, but whatever they do, Ekiti shall put them to shame”, the governor said.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC detained us for no just cause, say released Ekiti govt. officials

— 12th October 2017

…As Fayose promises to bring sanity to EFCC if elected President The just-released Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Toyin Ojo and Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi , on Thursday, revealed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had succeeded in only detaining them for 14 days for no just cause, saying that they could…

  • Ambode seeks lawmakers’ support for reforms in transport, other sectors

    — 12th October 2017

    …NASS will revisit motion seeking Special Status for Lagos, says Sen. Adeola Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday, urged lawmakers to support the ongoing efforts of his administration to effect key reforms in transportation, environment and energy sectors aimed at putting the State on a sound footing for economic growth and development. Speaking…

  • el-Rufai presents N216b 2018 budget estimate to Assembly

    — 12th October 2017

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Thursday, presented a total of N216,550,173,912, 50k budget estimate for 2018 to the State House of Assembly, for approval. There was a slight difference between the 2017 budget which was in total of over N215 billion. While presenting the budget on the floor of…

  • Saraki leads NASS delegation to 137th IPU meeting in Russia

    — 12th October 2017

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, led a National Assembly delegation to partake in the 137th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly taking place in St. Petersburg, Russia, with the theme: “Promoting Cultural Pluralism and Peace through Inter-faith and Inter-ethnic Dialogue.” Saraki who is a member of the Governing Board of the IPU, according to a…

  • Genetically-modified crops not harmful to Nigerians – ARCN

    — 12th October 2017

    ….Nigeria to save billions annually – Expert From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, in Kano The Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) has dismissed reports that genetically-improved crop varieties were harmful to the health of Nigerians. The Director, Partnerships and Linkages of ARCN, Mr. Yarama Ndirpaya, said the allegations were ‘unfounded, false, mischievous, and unpatriotic’. Recall that there…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share