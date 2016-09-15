The Sun News
15th September 2016 - EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted
15th September 2016 - 2005/2006 plane crashes in Nigeria were planned –Fani Kayode 
15th September 2016 - Arik resumes operations
15th September 2016 - Reinvigorating investigation in the police
15th September 2016 - Louis Ojukwu: Legacy of entrepreneurship
15th September 2016 - Fayose: Setting the records straight
15th September 2016 - Power sector financing and sanctions for erring banks
15th September 2016 - Blame game as the master strategy
15th September 2016 - Obesity, mortality and the rest
15th September 2016 - Addressing the problems of malnutrition in Nigeria
EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted
Shema-2

EFCC declares Shema, ex-Katsina gov, wanted

— 15th September 2016

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, declared former governor of Katsina State, Dr. Ibrahim Shema, wanted.
According to the anti-graft commission, the former governor is wanted for failing to honour an invitation to appear before it in December 2015 over allegation of inflation of contract, abuse of office and diversion of funds.
EFFC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this, but declined to give details.
Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari had constituted four committees to investigate Shema’s government. The committees were charged to look into the activities of  the state’s Road Maintenance Agency (KASROMA), Department of Girl-child Education, Millennium Development Goals (MDG/SURE-P) and Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).
Masari had directed the committee to ascertain locations, state of projects or programmes executed by the affected agencies between 2011 and 2015;  determine whether earmarked funds were judiciously spent and advise the government, accordingly.
The committee chairmen were, Alhaji Abdu Kanti, KASROMA, Dr. Kabir Matazu, SUBEB, Abdullahi Imam, MDG’s/SURE-P and Mariya Abdullahi, Girl-child education department.
Reacting to the development, Shema had declared that having served Katsina creditably, he was not afraid of probe.
Regardless, speaking through his media aide, Oluwabusola Olawale, last June said Shema had nothing to hide. Olawale dismissed the commission’s allegation that Shema was evading summons and said no attempt was made to serve him notice.
“It was part of the campaign of calumny. Shema is not afraid of any probe, having served Katsina State creditably for eight years with outstanding record of performance for anybody to verify,” he said.

