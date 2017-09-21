EFCC declares ex-NSITF Chair, MD, others wanted

From James Ojo, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared wanted the former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Mrs Ngozi Juliet Olejeme and the former Managing Director of the Fund, Mr Umar Munir Abubakar, wanted in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy, abuse office, diversion of public funds and money laundering.

Also on the list of persons declared wanted for alleged economic crimes are Mrs Ittu Affiong Theresa Tommy, a principal suspect in two cases of fraud, Adjunct Prof. Olufunmilade Adeyemi, Haruna Adamu Gazau, Jennifer Timinipre Turnah, two Chinese, Liang Zhang, Junyuang Jiang, and Christopher Ejike Achebe.

EFCC posted on its website that Olejeme and the former managing director mismanaged and diverted well over N69billion government funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies.

“Olejeme has refused to honour repeated invitations from the Commission. The fair-skinned suspect hails from Asaba, Oshimili South LGA of Delta State and speaks English and Igbo languages ﬂuently, while her last known address is No 14 J.F. Kennedy Street, Asokoro, Abuja,” the publication reads.

Adeyemi, who is the Managing Director of Stealth Groups Limited, was declared wanted over a case of obtaining by false pretense and diversion of funds. He was alleged to have been involved in contractual malpractices and obtaining goods under false pretence to the tune of N1billion and $1.4million respectively,

Tommy was alleged to have received about N1billion from a government agency as payment for contracts, which she failed to properly execute.

She was alleged to have fraudulently collected aircraft parts worth $1,416,000 from a Russian company and evaded payment as well as refused to honour the Commission’s invitation.

Adeyemi was alleged to have swindled unsuspecting victims of N34million under the guise of selling property situated within Complete Leisure Estate to them.

Haruna Adamu Gazau, as a principal suspect, was arrested alongside one Kabiru Dan Shagamu, and later granted administrative bail to his surety, one Abubakar Ahmed Abubakar, a staff of State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Kano State.

“However, immediately after his release on July 4, 2017, he refused to report to the commission. All efforts to apprehend and produce him in court, to face criminal charges before Justice Shuaibu Lawan of the Federal High Court, Kaduna, have proved abortive,” the publication further stated.

“The Chinese, Liang Zhang, Junyuang Jiang and Christopher Ejike Achebe of Don Jack International, joined EFCC’s wanted list because of their involvement in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and obtaining money under false pretences to the tune of N150million.”