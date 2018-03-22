The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered
22nd March 2018 - Chabad Aid brings hope, joy to the vulnerable
22nd March 2018 - DSS arrests ex-Kwankwaso’s Chief of Staff for alleged misleading info
22nd March 2018 - FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event
22nd March 2018 - NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity
22nd March 2018 - BREAKING: Anti open grazing: Fulani storm Abuja court
22nd March 2018 - Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba
22nd March 2018 - Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised
22nd March 2018 - UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas
22nd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
Home / Cover / National / EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered

EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered

— 22nd March 2018

Responding to a media report that agency detectives had searched the home of Paul Boroh, the former head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex Niger Delta militants, a spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) confirmed the raid, but not the supposed amounts recovered.

Wilson Uwujaren, in an interview with Premium Times, said on Wednesday that “I am not aware of such discoveries,” making reference to a ThisDay Newspaper claim that $9 million was recovered as a result of an early Tuesday morning raid by the EFCC and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) on Boroh’s Abuja residence.

Retired Brigadier General Boroh, who had headed the Amnesty Programme for three years, was fired from his post a week ago by the President on corruption related charges. Boroh was immediately replaced with foreign policy expert Charles Dokubo.

The EFCC spokesman confirmed ThisDay’s report of the early morning (3:00 AM) raid at Gwarimpa Estate in Abuja, though he gave no indication about how much was discovered in the search.

Boroh’s wife, Mrs. Ibinye Boroh at a press briefing with family lawyer Olusola Oke, has since denied the claims by the paper about the amount recovered.

“The publication by a section of the press stating the contrary is fabricated, false in its entirety, malicious and calculated to mislead the public,” she said, confirming the raid, but not the outcome.

Mr. Boroh has been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday, it is reported.

Family lawyer Oke refuting details of the ThisDay report as “disparaging” and “fallacious”, asked for a retraction within 48 hours.

Mr. Boroh is just the latest in a series of former heads of the controversial Presidential Amnesty Programme who have been investigated for embezzlement and looting of public funds. Boroh’s predecessor in the Jonathan Administration, Kingsley Kuku, is still at large, and may have fled the country since 2015.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC confirms raid on Boroh’s house, ‘not aware of’ monies discovered

— 22nd March 2018

Responding to a media report that agency detectives had searched the home of Paul Boroh, the former head of the Presidential Amnesty Programme for ex Niger Delta militants, a spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) confirmed the raid, but not the supposed amounts recovered. Wilson Uwujaren, in an interview with Premium Times,…

  • DSS arrests ex-Kwankwaso’s Chief of Staff for alleged misleading info

    — 22nd March 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested former Chief of Staff to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Dr. Yanusa Dangwani. The former Chief of Staff, according to sources, was arrested earlier in the day at the Mallam Aminu Kano Intentional Airport, Kano State, on his way to Saudi Arabia. Credible security…

  • FG queries absent directors, others during World Water Day event

    — 22nd March 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Piqued by the low turnout of directors, stakeholders of the Ministry of Water Resources at the 2018 World Water Day celebration, the Federal Government has wielded the big stick by issuing query to absent directors, stakeholders. The Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Musa, who disclosed this,…

  • NUC accredits 23 courses for Sokoto varsity

    — 22nd March 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The National Universities Commission (NUC) has accredited no fewer than 23 courses offered in Sokoto State University. The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Sani Dangoggo, disclosed this at a meeting between members of the university management and the Governing Council led by the Chancellor and Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Sanusi. He said…

  • BREAKING: Anti open grazing: Fulani storm Abuja court

    — 22nd March 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja There was palpable panic at the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, when large number of Fulani men who were displaced by anti-open grazing law in Benue state stormed the court to register their discontent with the delay in delivery judgement on the matter. Their arrival at the court…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share