EFCC charges ex-Accountant General, Otunla,

EFCC charges ex-Accountant General, Otunla,

— 6th November 2017
From: Godwin Tsa,  Abuja
The federal government has filed five counts of money laundering charges involving alleged diversion of N2bn against a former Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Jonah Otunla and eight others.
The charges which were filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) indicated the money was allegedly diverted from the account of the Office of the National Security (ONSA).
 In the charge before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court the anti-graft agency accused Otunla and the other defendants of transferring N2bn from ONSA account with the Central Bank of Nigeria between June and August 2013.
According to the charge,  a former Director, Special Duties in ONSA,  and a signatory to the accounts of Helpline Organisation, Col. Bello Fadile, (now at large), also benefited from the money.
The charges signed by EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Mr. Sylvanus Tahir, disclosed that N2bn was transferred from ONSA account and disbursed into the accounts of several other companies, including one to which one Otunba Ade Adelakun is a signatory.
‎Others charged alongside
Otunla, Adelakun  are Gold Reef Industries Limited, Lambster Nigeria Limited, G.C Electronic Limited, Sinmilak Nigeria Limited, Wehsac Farms Limited, Shepherd Field Global Resources Limited and Stellavera Development Company Limited.
They were further alleged to have withdrawn  the money from ONSA account for the supply of security equipment.
The anti-corruption agency also alleged that the fund formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity of the then NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.)
Some of the offences were said to be contrary to Section 15(2) and 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended in 2012 and punishable under section 15 (3) and (4) of the some Act.
Meanwhile the case has been assigned to Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, where they are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
