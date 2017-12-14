EFCC Chairman, DSS DG appear before Senate panel

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the Director General of the DSS, Lawal Daura, are before a Senate panel to discuss the clash between EFCC and DSS officials.

The clash began when operatives of the EFCC attempted to arrest former head of NIA, Mr Ayo Oke, and the former DSS DG, Ita Ekpeyong on November 21.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had arrived at the official residences of the former heads of the agencies located at numbers 21 and 46, Mamman Nasir Street in Asokoro, Abuja to effect the arrest only to meet resistance by the operatives of the NIA and DSS.

Thereafter, the Senate on November 22 mandated an ad-hoc committee to investigate the cause of the incident and report back to it.

Subsequently, the EFCC stated that it had obtained two separate warrants from a court to arrest the former bosses, adding that it also got the permission of the court to search their residences.

Reacting to the situation afterward, the EFCC boss, Magu, said there is no going back on the plan to have the former heads of the security agencies arrested.

“We are not discouraged at all. The law must take its course, nobody is above the law,” he said.

Ekpeyong who served as the head of the DSS from 2010 to 2015, had been invited by the EFCC for his alleged role in the arms scam involving a former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retired), and other service chiefs who have since been arraigned.

Oke, on the other hand, was recently sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari over the N13 billion found in an Ikoyi, Lagos apartment, said to belong to the NIA.