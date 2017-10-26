EFCC boss seeks media support on anti-corruption war

Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC, has called on Nigerians especially the media to join hands with the commission in the fight against corruption.

Magu made the call while fielding questions from newsmen on Thursday in Abuja on the sideline of a preparatory meeting towards 2018 African Union (AU) conference.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting will focus on Nigeria’s role as the champion of the 2018 AU meeting with the theme: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

“We appeal to the media to expose the corrupt. We want everybody to work with us, particularly the media, to fight corruption, that is the way to forge ahead.

“To move forward in the fight against corruption, we need to work together,” he said.

Magu assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led admisnistation would not disappoint the rest of the world in its fight against corruption as he had demonstrated the political will to the cause.

“The fact that this meeting is taking place is an indication that there is an effective political will to fight corruption and recognition of President Buhari’s commitment.

“The President had been identified as a leader and champion of anti-corruption in Africa, this attests to the fight that Nigeria is fighting against corruption.

“It emboldens our fight against corruption; it is encouraging, for the fact that the whole world recognised the President as an anti-corruption champion.

“You and I know that he is not kidding and there is no pretence in his will to fight against corruption, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

Magu said that the commission would not also disappoint the rest of the world as they had recognised the President in the fight.

“They have come here, the African Union as our brothers and sisters.

“We will do everything possible to contribute positively in the fight as we keep telling you that corruption is the arch enemy of development in the world.

“So now, the African is saying that corruption is the worst enemy of the continent and we also appealing to you to expose the corrupt.

“It is not the media trial kind of thing that is the only way we can win the battle, you have to work with us to make us move forward,” he said.

Mr. Thomas Quartey, the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, also tasked the media to play a critical role in the fight against corruption the country.

Quartey said that there was the need for transparency, which he described as the key, in the fight against corruption.

“We need the media in the fight because it has a very important role to play in it,” he said (NAN)