EFCC

EFCC Benin zonal office marks African Anti-Corruption Day with road walk

— 11th July 2018

NAN

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday marked the African Anti-Corruption Day with a road walk across major streets of Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the road walk which also included sensitisation of the public against involving in acts of corruption, was led by Mr Malaifia Yakubu, the commission’s Zonal Head of Operations in Benin.

Yakubu, at the occasion, read from the speech of the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, and said that the commemoration of the day had its roots in series of events.

In the speech which was made available to Journalists, Magu said that the Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU) on July 11, 2003, unanimously adopted the African Convention on preventing and combating corruption.

He said that subsequently, the AU declared July 11 of every year for the commemoration of the African Anti-Corruption Day.

He also said that the successes recorded culminated in making the year 2018 as the “African Year of Combating Corruption”.

” Hence our gathering today for the road walk against corruption is part of such commemoration,” the acting chairman said.

He also said that the 2018 event was a unique resonance coming against the backdrop of the 2018 declaration with the theme: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation “.

He further said that the designation of President Muhammadu Buhari as the Africa’s Anti-Corruption Champion added“ distinct Nigerian flavour” to the 2018 event with the EFCC driving the process.

Magu said Nigeria and all other members of the AU were marking the day.

