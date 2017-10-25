The Sun News
EFCC arrests pastor for defrauding members N11m in Rivers

— 25th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has nabbed a pastor, identified as Ameh Idakwoji, for allegedly defrauding members of the church the sum of N11 million, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Idakwoji was alleged to have defrauded his members by diverting cheques and cash meant for the Church through forged letterheads and signature of the church accountant.

The suspect is currently under the custody of EFCC, while the Commission said it had recovered the said fund and returned same to the church.

This was disclosed, on Wednesday, by the Commission’s South-South Zonal Head, Ishaq Salihu, while handing the cheque to provincial pastor of the parent church, Mark Barango.

Salihu further disclosed that the suspect was the same man that defrauded the Jephthah International School, in Port Harcourt to the tune of N36 million last month. The Commission had since returned the money to the school.

In the words of Salihu, “Idakwoji doubled as the account officer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Region 5, Province 4, Port Harcourt, and Jephthah International School “.

According to Salihu, the suspect employed the services of a printer and member of the Church, Adebayo Aderemi, to forge and print the letter head and paid him N400,000 for the executing his job.

He added that investigations by the Commission showed that movements of the Church fund by Idakwoji amounted to N11.9 million.

Responding, Pastor Barango thanked the Commission for the great work in recovering and handing over the money to the RCCG.

