EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday, arrested former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim.

The former Senate President was alleged to have used firms in which he has interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office.

The anti graft agency is also questioning him over the sum of N520 million he collected from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki, on the eve of the 2015 presidential election, in which his party, lost.

He was also grilled on false asset declaration to the agency.

Sen. Anyim was said to have been arrested on Thursday afternoon after he failed to honour a 10 am appointment by the agency. The arrest, according to the EFCC source, took Anyim by surprise as the ant graft operatives, armed with a Warrant, immediately executed a search on his property during which they recovered documents relevant to the investigation.

The source listed companies linked to Anyim and through, which he obtained contracts or laundered proceeds of the ecological funds contracts, to include: Foundation Years Limited, Precious Integrated, Precious Petroleum, Mak & Mak, Chap Construction, Eldyke Engineering, Pryke Limited, Chipa Nigeria Limited, Prima A11 Limited, Pima International, Chanto Engineering, Ishiagu Microfinance Bank, Mulak Ventures, Vitro Engineering and Tip Top Nigeria. The official said that during the period when Anyim held sway as the SGF from May 2011 to May 29, 2015 and specifically between May 2012 to May 2015, an inflow of N58, 146,983,677.85 got into the SGF Ecological Fund Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria. “From this fund, three of the companies linked to Anyim, Foundation Years, Obis Associate and Eldyke Engineering received contracts worth over N13billion,” the source revealed.