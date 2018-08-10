EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts— 10th August 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested and detained former Director General of the State Security Service, Ita Ekpeyong, over his alleged role in the arms purchase scandal by the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd).
He was, however, released few hours later.
READ ALSO: EFCC makes U-turn, unfreezes Benue govt. accounts
Ekpeyong was arrested and taken to the Commission in the afternoon yesterday, hours after his house was raided by officials of the anti-graft agency, who got to his Asokoro, Abuja home in the morning.
The ex-SSS boss had refused to honour invitation by EFCC in 2017. Attempts by EFCC to arrest him last year was botched by the former director general of DSS, Lawal Daura. The sacked DSS boss had argued that it was against security protocol to arrest a former helmsman of the agency.
READ ALSO: Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized
Confirming his arrest and detention, spokesman of EFCC, Wilson Uwugiaren, told Daily Sun that “he is with us”. He declined to give details for Ekpeyong’s detention.
Ekpeyong held sway as the DG of SSS between 2010 and 2015, during the tenure of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
Meanwhile, after about 24 hours of freezing the accounts belonging to the Benue State Government, the EFCC has unfrozen the accounts.
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Samuel Ortom, Terver Akase, who had, Wednesday, confirmed the freezing of the accounts disclosed the news of the unfreezing to Daily Sun in Makurdi, yesterday.
READ ALSO: EFCC’s freezing Benue account illegal – Yari
“A few days ago, the EFCC gave directives to the banks to freeze the accounts of Benue State government. The banks didn’t tell us where the directive was coming from. EFCC does not have the powers to freeze the account except it passes through the court. We don’t know whether they used executive fiat to do that. The Finance Commissioner confirmed that the accounts have been unfreezed.
“Where was EFCC when the governor defected from the APC? Governor Ortom is a transparent governor who runs a transparent government and the EFCC will not find anything incriminating against him.
“We welcome the development, but the EFCC should not allow itself to be used as
an attack dog to witch-hunt perceived enemies. If we do that, we will be going back to the dark days of military dictatorship.
Akase thanked all Nigerians and the media for speaking with one voice against what he described as impunity and witch-hunt which he said had culminated in ensuring that the accounts were quickly unfreeze by the anti graft agency.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
EFCC raids ex-SSS DG Ita Ekpeyong’s Abuja home9th August 2018
-
Ex-DSS DG, Lawal Daura released from custody, passport seized9th August 2018
Latest
EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts— 10th August 2018
Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arrested and detained former Director General of the State Security Service, Ita Ekpeyong, over his alleged role in the arms purchase scandal by the office of the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd). He was, however,…
-
NASS invasion: IGP indicts senators, politicians in report to Osinbajo— 10th August 2018
Idris exonerated the police completely from the invasion and accused the former DSS boss of working for some politicians for selfish interest. Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has indicted Senators and politicians in the report he submitted to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on the recent invasion of the National Assembly…
-
House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow— 10th August 2018
The House of Representatives, currently on recess, will reconvene on Tuesday. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun, who made the disclosure yesterday, said the agenda of the lower legislative chamber would primarily be the presidential budget request to fund the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) operations for the 2019 polls. READ ALSO: 2019…
-
12 killed in Edo failed bank robbery— 10th August 2018
The gunmen also killed at least four other persons within the premises of the two banks in apparent anger when they could not access the vaults of the banks, unofficial reports said. Tony. Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 12 persons, including a policeman, reportedly lost their lives yesterday evening when gunmen stormed Igarra, headquarters of…
-
MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 – Danbatta— 10th August 2018
Danbatta said the five infrastructure companies which hold licenses to drive broadband penetration across Nigeria will enjoy N23 billion subsidy Chinwendu Obienyi (with agency report) The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that MTN must list on Nigerian Stock Exchange on or before May 2019 as…
-
Entertainment
I’ve never dated anyone all my life – Amara Maduka, actress— 5th August 2018
I’m Amara Maduka, from Anambra State. I’m from a family of three. I’m the first daughter and second child. I’m an actor, writer and aspiring producer. Rita Okoye Chubby actress, Amara Maduka, is gradually becoming one of the most sought after in the movie industry. In this interview, the Anambra State-born role interpreter speaks on…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm— 7th August 2018
The rice farm in Edo, 70 percent of which was affected by the flood, was partly financed through the FADAMA III additional financing project… Tony Osauzo, Benin Across the country, so many Nigerians have heeded the call of the Federal Government to be part its agricultural revolution and contribute their quota to efforts to boost the…
Literary Review
Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit: Explosion of creative ideas in Maiduguri— 4th August 2018
HENRY AKUBUIRO Until Babangida Aliyu, former Niger State Governor, left office in 2015, Minna, Niger State capital, used to be a Mecca for Nigerian writers, especially those from the north, as the state government facilitated a number of literary activities, including the Northern Nigerian Writers’ Summit, annually. The good old days are here again with…
-
Lifeline
How UNICEF initiative rekindled career hope for Zamfara girls— 9th August 2018
G4G initiative, according to UNICEF, was designed as a school-based gender campaign that uses extra-curricular activities to support the education of girls of reproductive age in educationally disadvantaged states… Fred Ezeh, Abuja Ten-year-old Fatima Dayabu is a primary four pupil of Dan Wurin Dutse Primary School in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Her…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
‘Order from above’— 9th August 2018
Two security agencies prevented 22 other members of the Assembly from gaining access to the House of Assembly because of order from above. Lewis Obi Nigerians think they understand what has been said when they are told by governmental authorities that they (uniformed people) are obeying orders from above. It could be the civil servant, or…
Columnists
-
Why Boko Haram persist (2)— 9th August 2018
A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Ben Okezie In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the…
-
The looming betrayal— 9th August 2018
Those who hold the broom today, as a defence and fortress, may find that they do not hold a monopoly to betrayal. Their defence may become their nemesis. Alvan Ewuzie Many years ago I went to Airport Hotel in Lagos to conduct an interview with a current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
-
Osinbajo to the rescue— 9th August 2018
Osinbajo has taken the first crucial step that will establish him firmly in the eyes and psyche of Nigerians as someone who is truly playing the role of the President in the absence of the boss. Amanze Obi We can safely say that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is now properly weaned. He has…
-
Lash out at someone, not lash— 8th August 2018
Ebere Wabara “Mugabe breaks silence, lashes Mnangagwa on eve of presidential poll” (International News, July 31) This way: lash out at. READ ALSO: China’s Xi congratulates Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa on election as Zimbabwe president I received two meaningful calls and a mail with regard to last week’s entry, which declared that there was no such word as…
-
Sins anti-polygamy preachers commit (3)— 8th August 2018
If polygamy is sinful, would Almighty God have allowed Jesus to come from the family of King David who has 19 wives? Sina Adedeipe It is doubtful if the Christians, clerics and laity alike, who preach that Almighty God in making Abraham send away Hagar was showing that He was against polygamy and that a…
-
The National Assembly, DSS siege— 8th August 2018
What did they plan to do with the DSS barricade of the NASS complex? Why and how did it backfire? What scoop did Akpabio give them? Steve Nwosu If you asked me, I would say what transpired at the NASS complex yesterday was the culmination of our refusal to revisit the structure of our country…
-
Like Nostradamus, I saw today— 8th August 2018
Unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may outshine this epochal event into historical oblivion. Today, we shall continue on the above discourse Mike Ozekhome CURTAIN CALL Last week, we replayed history, the Mohammed Ali-George Foreman Zaire “rumble in the jungle”, arguably the greatest boxing event in history. The unfolding melodramatics from the National Assembly may…
-
When a press secretary’s brain snaps— 7th August 2018
Levi Obijiofor Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply