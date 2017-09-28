EFCC arrests Ekiti Finance Commissioner, Accountant General…

Wole Balogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arrested the Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Toyin Ojo and Accountant-General, Mrs. Omobola Owolabi over alleged misappropriation of the Paris Club refund Thursday.

Operatives of the anti-graft agency arrested them in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on the same day the state governor, Mr. Peter Ayo Fayose declared his intention to run for presidency in 2019.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the agency, said the government officials were arrested following their refusal to honour the commission’s invitation.

He said: “They are currently in the custody of the EFCC. They were picked up today because of their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration.”