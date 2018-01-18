EFCC arraigns ex-Nasarawa gov’s son, judge over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu’s son , Nuriani, before Justice J. K. Daggard of the Federal High Court, Kano, over alleged money laundering.

Nuraini was arraigned alongside one Felix Onyago, on amended six-count charge bordering on money laundering and illegal diversion of public illicit funds of N32 million.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendants, Mamman Lawan, made a bail application in respect of the defendants under Section 36 Sub-section 6 (b) 5 and Section 35 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The defendants were, in early September 2015, invited and detained by the EFCC and at no time were they found wanting when they were granted bail.

“If granted bail, the defendants would not jump bail, nor commit any offence and would not tamper with police investigation, ” the lawyer said.

Lawan urged the court to grant them bail because the law says they are still innocent citizens until they are proven guilty for the charges.

Prosecuting counsel, Mr B. M. Buhari, told the court that on December 10 and December 23, 2014, the defendants conspired between themselves and did illicit money laundering under section 18 (a) and 15, 2,(b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

He said on the same date, Adamu transferred N18 million to Oyengbo’s First Bank Account (2024412016) of Bio block Technology, Kano.

Buhari also alleged that Adamu, on December 23, 2014, did an illicit money transfer of N9.7 million to Onyago’s First Bank account and they later took possession of the money.

The prosecutor promised to call six witnesses at the next sitting, to testify before the court.

Justice Daggard, thereafter, ordered the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody and adjourned the case until February 7, for ruling of bail application.