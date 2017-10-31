EEDC engage bill collection agents

Head of Communications Department of EEDC,Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this, in Enugu, on Tuesday.

According to him, the move is aimed at complementing the company’s payment channels and easing bill payment.

Ezeh said that with the new development, customers of EEDC would now have convenient and accessible options to pay their electricity bills.

“This move has become necessary to minimise situations where some of the customers who do not have time to visit EEDC cash office, bank or even use the online platforms, can now conveniently pay their bills through these agents within their neighbourhood.

”Currently, one of the agents, Capricorn Digital Limited, promoters of “Baxi Box”, are already on ground collecting electricity bills on behalf of EEDC.

”Customers are therefore encouraged to feel free and pay their bills through these agents and also ensure that they obtain receipts (with EEDC logo) for every payment made.

”Immediately, after payment is consummated, customers are expected to receive SMS confirmation alert,” he said.

According to him, as a way of ensuring the authenticity of these agents, their locations will have banners identifying them as EEDC authorised collection agents.

Ezeh, however, said that arrangement had been concluded for other collection agents to commence collection.

”Moreover, EEDC customers are still free to pay their electricity bills through its Website, cash offices, designated banks, QuickTeller Website as well as through QuickTeller enabled ATMs.

”We are committed to initiatives geared towards improving our processes and also ensuring convenient and enjoyable customer experience,” he said. (NAN)