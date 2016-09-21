The Sun News
21st September 2016 - EDUCATION: Unity schools: FG warns against illegal charges
21st September 2016 - Again, abandoned C-130 crash victims’ widows cry out, 24 years after
21st September 2016 - IoD names Omolayole, Mutallab, Okoli, Ibeh, others as fellows
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu
21st September 2016 - How Kogi election was won and lost
21st September 2016 - Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole
21st September 2016 - Michael Pounds drops Yawheh
21st September 2016 - SURVIVAL INSTINCT
21st September 2016 - Market where ladies who steal ‘okirika’ are stripped naked
21st September 2016 - Day ‘Oloibiri’ stormed Abuja for reparation
EDUCATION: Unity schools: FG warns against illegal charges

— 21st September 2016

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has warned principals of Unity Schools to desist from imposing illegal fees on students for 2016/17 academic year and adhere to authorised fees as earlier communicated.
The government also threatened to terminate the appointment of any school principal found to be charging fees outside what was approved by the Ministry of Education.
A statement released in Abuja yesterday by the Deputy Director (Press) in the Ministry of Education, Mr. Bem Ben Goong, noted that the explanation has become necessary, following speculations of some hidden charges being imposed on students by various schools outside the approved charges.
Recall that some students were sent home on the September 18, 2016 resumption date for 2016/17 academic year due to the inability of their parents to pay certain levies that was said to have been introduced by the different schools.
However, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, via the statement said that part of the reasons for the recent harmonisation of fees in unity colleges was to ensure that parents pay averagely less, and eliminate indiscriminate charges
Part of the statement reads: “It is in the interest of the parents to acquaint themselves with the approved fees so that they won’t be shortchanged or misled by either the school operators or any other person.”

Minister-of-Education-Adamu-Adamu

DBI Kano gets Technical Board’s nod to run Innovation Enterprise School

From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Kano has got approval to operate as an Innovation Enterprise Institution. This was conveyed to DBI by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) recently.
The approval letter was signed by Executive Secretary of NBTE, Dr. M.A Kazaure, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.
It also said the institution should run the following programmes: National Innovation Diploma (NID) for Telecommunication Technology, Multimedia Technology, Networking and System Security, Computer Software Engineering and Computer Hardware Engineering, among others.
The approval, according to NBTE, was subject to the institution’s strict compliance with the Federal Government’s terms and conditions, governing the operations of Innovation Enterprise Institutions.
Part of the terms contained in the letter is that “the approval is subject to DBI admitting not more than one stream of 30 students for each of the programmes.”
The approval from the NBTE followed a visitation jointly carried out by the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Board for Technical Education.
Director of DBI, Dr. Ike Adinde, said the approval was in the right direction.

egwu

PDP crisis: Sheriff not to blame -Sam Egwu

— 21st September 2016

…Says governors wronged him From Emmanuel Uzor, Abakaliki Senator Sam Egwu is representing Ebonyi North zone and was the first civilian governor of Ebonyi State. He governed the state between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The former Minister for Education was recently in his elements and spoke in…

  • bello

    How Kogi election was won and lost

    — 21st September 2016

    By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos and Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Yesterday, the Supreme Court affirmed Governor Yahaya Bello’s November 21, 2015 gubernatorial election in Kogi State. The judgment has put to rest the conundrum and controversies that had trailed the election. Besides resolving the peculiar legal tussle that the election generated, the Supreme Court ruling has filled…

  • Adams-Oshiomhole

    Edo people can never go back to PDP –Oshiomhole

    — 21st September 2016

    By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole was in the State House, Abuja to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, ahead of the September 28th re-scheduled election in the state. The governor who refused to state why he was in the Presidential Villa ‎spoke on the level…

  • kemi-adeosun

    CBN, minister disagree on rate cut

    — 21st September 2016

    …OPS, stakeholders kick as MPC retains MPR at 14% By Uche Usim, Abuja, Isaac Anumihe and Bimbola Oyesola The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday, moved to assert its autonomy from the Federal Government when it rejected calls by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, and other stakeholders to reduce its benchmark rate at the…

  • dangote

    FG dumps Dangote’s proposal to sell crown jewels

    — 21st September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Federal Government yesterday dumped Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s proposal to sell Nigeria’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other crown jewels to augment shortfall in revenue, insisting that borrowing would be a better option. Acting Chairman of Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Shetima Umar Abba Gana,  who faulted Dangote’s proposal, said that…

  • uzoma-dozie

    Banks, critical role models in business devt –Dozie

    — 21st September 2016

    Nigerian banks have been urged to provide payment solutions that will not only facilitate efficient payment processes but equally shape the future of businesses in the country. Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Uzoma Dozie who gave the charge in a recently published article on his LinkedIn page. Titled “Five Key Learnings from Tech Turks”,…

  • images

    How development partnership can grow infrastructure

    — 21st September 2016

    Story by Maduka Nweke The faltering of the nation’s economy is taking a great toll on Nigerians. It has forced a lot of experts and innovators to device means of meeting their needs apart from bartering their valuable goods for the scarce ones. One of these means is development partnership, a situation where one who…

  • MRS-KEMI-ADEOSUN-620x434-620x330

    FG, States, LGs share N510.270bn in August

    — 21st September 2016

    …ECA stands at $2.91bn As govs pledge to pay salaries From Uche Usim, Abuja Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, on Tuesday, revealed that the Federal Government, the 36 states and local governments shared a total of N510.270 billion as revenue allocation for August 2016. The figure was N16.44 billion higher than N493.828 billion shared in…

  • NLC_logo-150x150_0-480x330

    Disclose source of $31m, NLC challenges Patience Jonathan

    — 21st September 2016

    The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has challenged wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, to disclose how she made the $31 million found in four bank accounts frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). NLC President, Ayuba Wabba told newsmen at the ‘NLC National Youth Conference’ in Abuja, yesterday, that Patience Jonathan should…

  • njc

    Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

    — 21st September 2016

    This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

