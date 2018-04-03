Education reforms: Stakeholders urge support for Aregbesola 

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Stakeholders in Osun State, including religious organisations, have been called upon to support Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration to fully overhaul the education sector in the state.

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, made the call in Osogbo, yesterday during the triennial congress of the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (Osun branch), held in Iwo town.

The former director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy in the Office of the Governor, who was the chairman on the occasion, said the Aregbesola’s administration’s vision in education tallied with the mission of the Islamic society, which, he said, began as a movement to give Muslim youths qualitative education without surrendering their faith.

He said in view of its importance to the youths, it is incumbent on the society to support a government that gives its all to promote education for advancement of knowledge for youth development and nation building.

“As a religious body that has promoted education over the decades, we must not fail to remind ourselves of the critical need to join hands with Aregbesola’s administration in its mission to transform education in the state.

“Though it is still an ongoing project, this government has constructed new schools and refurbished many others. It is gratifying to note that the second elementary school to be commissioned in this state was the Ansar-ud-deen Elementary Government School, Isale Osun, Osogbo. The state has gone ahead to complete schools, such as Ansar-ud-deen Elementary School, Sabo, Osogbo and Ansar-ud-deen Middle School, Odoori Iwo, among others,” Okanlawo said.

He said the reform is not limited to the provision of physical infrastructure, but a comprehensive effort at changing the orientation of the teaching staff and motivating them towards achieving better results.

“To date, this government has completed Wole Soyinka Government High School, Ejigbo, Adventist Government High School, Ede, Osogbo Government High School, Osogbo, Ataoja Government High School, Osogbo, Fakunle/Unity Government High School, Osogbo, Ilesa and Government High School, Ilesa, while similar projects are nearing completion in Iwo, Ikirun, Ila, Ile-Ife and Ikire.”