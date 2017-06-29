The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president
29th June 2017 - Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon
29th June 2017 - Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode
29th June 2017 - Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court
29th June 2017 - Rivers State and Amaechi
29th June 2017 - South Africa probes airport robbery reports
29th June 2017 - Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug
29th June 2017 -   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo
29th June 2017 - Sokoto to inject additional N1.6b into power plant
29th June 2017 - Benue: I’m seeking divine guidance for second term –Ortom
Home / National / Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

— 29th June 2017

•Set up policy monitoring team now –Bishop Alawode

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has insisted that the new national curriculum on education, released by National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is time bomb that is not only against the Christians, but also, Muslims.
Rev. Ayokunle argued that the curriculum is more against Christians and warned that all anti-Christian clauses in the curriculum must be expunged by the Federal Government because it is capable of setting the country on fire.
Ayokunle, who is also the national president of Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), spoke with Daily Sun, on the first day of a three-day conference, organised by Fuel the Fire Ministers’ Network (Covenant Alliance) in Ibadan.
President of the ministry, Bishop Olumakinde Samuel Alawode, urged CAN to have an arm that would monitor policies of government at all levels to ensure that anti-Christian clauses are not allowed in the policies, instead of advocating their removal after the policies have been formulated.
Regardless, the CAN president stated that the booklet which NERDC brought out for year one to nine – primary school up to junior secondary school as national curriculum, is not only against Christians, it is also against Muslims because they have reduced the teaching of those two subjects – Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) and Islamic Religious Knowledge  (IRK), and merged them into one.
“Is it now that we are having more violence, when we need to teach people more about the love of God, the love for one another and the need for peaceful co-existence, which the religions teach that you will now be de-emphasising the moral teachings of the religions and merge them into one. That will not take us anywhere. Then, all the clauses in that curriculum, which is antagonistic to the tenets of another major religion should never appear in national curriculum. It will not do us any good. So, this is what we are saying and we are telling the government, that curriculum must be repealed, it must be scrapped, it is of no use, it is irrelevant, it is an ill-wind that blows no one any good.”
Addressing Christian ministers drawn from all over the country, and two other countries, Ayokunle said: “We have started suspecting that there are some policies in Nigeria that we must not allow, otherwise, we would live no future of faith for our children, we would not be able to hand over the legacy of knowing God through Christ that our parents handed over to us. One of them is the one that I am presently fighting with the rest of the team on the obnoxious national curriculum on education; that curriculum is going to be scrapped in the mighty name of Jesus, especially the one that has to do with year one to nine, which is from primary school to junior secondary school.
“We have some clauses there that will set the nation on fire. It should not appear on national curriculum, where one religion will be teaching children that ‘Jesus Christ did not die on the cross, he did not rise from the dead’ and so on. The teachings are very provocative that will make school pupils to be boxing one another. If you want to teach that  in your privacy, go and teach it. But never in the national curriculum.
“Also, we are resisting with everything within us the attempt to reduce the status of religious teachings, the attempt to merge Christianity, Islamic studies, civil education together and call it Religious and National Values, is totally rejected.

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Education: New national curriculum is time bomb, says CAN president

— 29th June 2017

•Set up policy monitoring team now –Bishop Alawode From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan National President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has insisted that the new national curriculum on education, released by National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) is time bomb that is not only against the Christians, but also, Muslims. Rev….

Share

  • Ondo: Akeredolu to unfold commissioners soon

    — 29th June 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu may, anytime from now, present a list of commissioner nominees to the House of Assembly for approval. It was gathered that the governor made an attempt to present the list to the Assembly yesterday but certain political issues which cropped up prevented him from doing so….

    Share

  • Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode

    — 29th June 2017

    By Moshood Adebayo Irked by the menace of street trading and its attendant risks, Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has read the riot act to market women and men in the state. Ambode gave the warning at a meeting with leaders of Agbado Oke-Odo Market, in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) at the…

    Share

  • Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

    — 29th June 2017

    • Four grenades dropped on court, 15 shots fired at interior ministry A helicopter has attacked Venezuela’s Supreme Court in what President Nicolás Maduro called a “terrorist” incident. The helicopter then flew to the court and dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin” on the court. One failed to detonate. 15 shots fired at the…

    Share

  • Rivers State and Amaechi

    — 29th June 2017

    By Simeon Nwakaudu Two weeks ago, immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, used his 52nd birthday to amuse his bosses. In order to be seen to be saying something, he said some irrelevant things, which do not require quoting. He also travelled to Kaduna to make more horrible statements. I would…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share