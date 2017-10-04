Education minister, Anwukah, hospitalised in US

Barely six weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from medical treatment in the United Kingdom, Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah, has been flown to the United States of America, for the same purpose.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, confirmed, yesterday, that Prof. Anwukah, is in an undisclosed hospital, in the US.

Anwukah was reportedly diagnosed of an undisclosed ailment which required that he be flown abroad, for urgent and proper medical attention.

Daily Sun gathered that the minister has been a regular visitor to both local and foreign hospitals, in recent months, in search of solution to an undisclosed ailment he has been battling with.

Adamu, who confirmed Anwukah’s ailment in Abuja, yesterday, appealed to ministry staff and other well-wishers to “remember the minister in their prayers.”

Thereafter, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sunny Echono, led a special prayer session for the ailing minister before commencement of the Pre-World Teachers’ Day press conference, in Abuja, yesterday.

Meanwhile, the ailing minister’s office, located at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Education, at the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja was a shadow of itself as workers and his aides have abandoned their duties.

One of the workers told Daily Sun that “the minister was unfriendly and unkind to his workers,” hence, they didn’t bother about him.

The staff also confirmed that the minister had been ill and was flown abroad recently, “when the ailment became too serious to be treated in the country.”

Anwukah was said to have attended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting two weeks ago, wearing a cervical collar.

Daily Sun was unable to reach the minister’s spokesman, Anthony Akuneme, yesterday night.

