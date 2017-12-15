The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations
15th December 2017 - Benue Assembly confirms new Chief Judge for Benue
15th December 2017 - Attackers, assault, maim Ondo oba in his palace
15th December 2017 - Constitution amendment: Delta Assembly defers provision on LG fiscal autonomy
15th December 2017 - Buhari meets heads of ECOWAS, AU Commission
15th December 2017 - Anambra Central: Party chieftain petitions Senate over re-run election
15th December 2017 - Buhari approves purchase of patrol vessels 
15th December 2017 - Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest
15th December 2017 - itel Mobile launches latest selfie Smartphone
15th December 2017 - Buhari approves purchase of patrol vessels
Home / National / Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations

Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations

— 15th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared that unless old students and alumni associations are effectively harnessed, restoring the glory of Nigeria’s education sector will continue to be a mirage.

The governor, equally expressed regret that, despite series of national conferences and summits on education as well as trust funds instituted in some states of the federation, the country has failed to address the challenges bedeviling education in Nigeria.

Amosun spoke on Friday at the maiden Convocation of Assembly of Old Students/Alumni Associations of Western Nigeria held in Abeokuta, where the Ogun State Head of Service, Abayomi Sobande, called for concerted efforts to change the dwindling fortunes of primary and secondary schools.

The event with the theme: “Schools of the future now,” was organised by a non-governmental organisation, Educational Initiative for Development in Western Nigeria (EIfDW).

The governor, represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, described alumni associations as unifying platform to revamp education sector.

He recalled that the late sage and first Premier of old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, gave a benchmark for the attainment of affordable and quality education with his universal free education policy.

Amosun, however, lamented that successive administrations in the South West states have not lived up to the policy due to different reasons.

He noted that the task confronting the country was enormous but argued that there is a game-changing initiative waiting for stakeholders to adopt.

His words: “We have had series of national conferences and summits on education; trust funds have not only been contemplated but instituted in some states; and more federal input has been courted.

“But I am convinced the surest waybto restore the glory and pre-eminence of our education sector is to effectively harness the massive size and passion of our Old Boys and Girls Associations. A true alumnus is always a proud ambassador of his alma mater and shoulder the responsibility of promoting and advancing the cause of his old school.

“For us in Ogun State, we remain attached to our history of education, and we continue to build on those glorious days of high quality education that will guarantee skilled and efficient manpower, a decent job and dignity of life.”

Also speaking, the Managing Trustee of EIfDW, Mr Adebowale Thompson, said research has shown that education in Nigeria is fast falling below world standards.

He explained that the organization had adopted the strategy to mobilise the rich and poor, alumni of institutions, trade groups, community development associations as well as market women and men across the South West to “do something” in alma mater and schools in their communities.

“Institutions that were established many years ago are fast becoming shadows of their past glories. This is simply because the political class with best intentions pledged to carry out free education at all levels to the citizenry but have very little funds to support the programme.

“The citizens themselves have not been fully mobilized and shown that they themselves can contribute to lift up the falling standards by contributing towards the development of education,” Thompson submitted.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Education devt.: Amosun canvasses role for old students, alumni associations

— 15th December 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has declared that unless old students and alumni associations are effectively harnessed, restoring the glory of Nigeria’s education sector will continue to be a mirage. The governor, equally expressed regret that, despite series of national conferences and summits on education as well as trust funds…

  • Benue Assembly confirms new Chief Judge for Benue

    — 15th December 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State House of Assembly, on Friday, confirmed the nomination of Hon. Justice Adam Onum as the new Chief Judge of Benue State. By this confirmation, Justice Onum is to take over from outgone Chief Judge of the State, Justice Iorhemen Hwande whose tenure ended, on Griday. In a statement…

  • Attackers, assault, maim Ondo oba in his palace

    — 15th December 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Olu of Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo Friday narrowly escaped being killed as armed men suspected to be thugs invaded his palace and attacked him. An eye witness informed that five armed thugs attacked the monarch while holding meeting with some chiefs. The…

  • Constitution amendment: Delta Assembly defers provision on LG fiscal autonomy

    — 15th December 2017

      From PAUL OSUYI, Asaba Lawmakers at the Delta State House of Assembly have deferred voting on the provision on local government fiscal autonomy in the on going constitution amendment. They also deferred to vote on two other alterations including Section 6 which seeks to strengthen local government administration in Nigeria and Section 22 which deals…

  • Buhari meets heads of ECOWAS, AU Commission

    — 15th December 2017

      From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari Friday met with the President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and Chairperson of the African Union Commission, at State House, Abuja. During the diplomatic parley, he stressed the need for accountability and good neighbourliness in both the region, and on the African continent….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share