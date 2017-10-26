The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Education dead in Nigeria – Minister

Education dead in Nigeria – Minister

— 26th October 2017

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Minister of State for Niger Delta Affiars, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has

lamented the poor state of education in the country, even as he noted

that the nation’s education is already dead.

The minister spoke, in Akure, on Thursday, at an Education Summit organised by the Ondo

State government.

Prof. Daramola said that for the nation’s education to

rise again, all stakeholders in the education sector must rise to the challenges confronting the education sector in the country.

Daramola, a professor of Sociology, also decried the poor

performances of graduates produced by the nation’s institutions,

saying that the current situation in the education sector calls for an

urgent attention.

He said the values of education are gradually being eroded away, just

as he stressed the need for teachers to revamp the lost glory of

education in all the levels of education in the country.

Also Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State expressed worry on what

he described as the sorry state of education in the country and the

state in particular; assuring that his government will do all that is

needed to revamp the education sector

The governor said: “Your presence at this summit is enough indication

of patriotism. Your zeal depicts the seriousness which you attach to

this fundamental problem militating against development.

“Your realistic inputs will be of tremendous assistance to our

administration keenly desirous of charting a new course with regard to

its avowed determination to introduce a purposeful and functional

system of training,” he added.

While stressing that functional educational system should be able to

address specific areas of challenges faced by the society, Akeredolu

charged the stakeholders in the education sector to consider the

whole of gamut of the conundrum which he said incapacitated the youths

rather than empowering them.

He said “We must be frank in our deliberations to proffer workable

solutions to the parasitic system which exacts so much from the

society with progressively vanishing hope of recompense.

“It is heart-corroding to note that our state, which was the envy of

all other states in the field of education, now parades vestigial

relics of that glorious past. Virtually all public schools are in a

sorry state. No serious society allows such pervasive decadence in its

system and expects progress.

“The fact that the government is seen as the main provider of

employment for the citizens confirms the state of monumental failure

of the current system. The practices associated with the sector cannot

lead to real development,” he added.

Post Views: 14
