Education body seeks ECOWAS’ cooperation on standard

Towards improving the standard of education across all levels within the West Africa sub-region, the Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE) is seeking the cooperation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Revealing this at the weekend, in Abuja, the President of NAE, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the partnership was aimed at promoting cooperation, exchanges and similar supports among ECOWAS member states through its Department of Education, Science and Culture.

READ ALSO: Imo stakeholders urge Araraume, others to quit APC

She said the collaboration would  build on existing treaties like the ECOWAS Protocol A/P3/1/03, Article 5, 6 and 7, which relates to education and training at the basic, intermediate and higher levels of the strategic role of access of citizens to quality education in developing the region.

She said the areas of focus are competence, priority and the availability of required resources on all sides, to ensure that the standard of education in West Africa is rated among the best in the world.

 

